Three teenagers beat father to death in American supermarket: “They were laughing and enjoying themselves”

A father of three was beaten to death by a group of teenagers at an Ohio supermarket. American media report this. According to official documents obtained by news website ABC, the teenagers laughed at the man (53) while attacking him.

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:47 PM

The tragic incident took place on December 6 at around 7pm at a Kroger supermarket. The three suspects, young men aged 17, 18 and 19, had already been asked to leave the store because they were arguing with customers, but they did not. It eventually led to a fight with 53-year-old Donnie Smith. It is not clear what the precise reason for this was. According to one of the friends who was in the supermarket with Smith, the young people picked fights “with whoever they met”.

According to documents seen by news website ABC, Smith became unconscious during the brawl and suffered heavy bleeding from the head. The 53-year-old father was eventually taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died. The documents also state that the teens were “laughing and enjoying themselves” while attacking Smith.

The police are said to have managed to arrest the three teenagers in the meantime. They are accused of murder.

