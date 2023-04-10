Home News Three teenagers caught with an airsoft gun in Linz
Three teenagers caught with an airsoft gun in Linz

Three teenagers caught with an airsoft gun in Linz

A concerned witness alerted the police at around 7.40 p.m.: Three young people were handling a handgun near Linke Brückenstraße. Before officers could get there, the boys – ages 15, 16 and 18 – boarded a tram and headed downtown. Several police patrols finally stopped the tram at the Wildbergstraße stop and checked the trio. Officers found an airsoft gun in the 16-year-old’s jacket pocket. The gun was taken from him and a temporary gun ban was pronounced. The boys are shown.

