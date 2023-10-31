Three Teenagers Shot at Halloween Party in West El Paso

Shooting at Halloween Party Leaves Three Teenagers Injured

El Paso, Texas – In a shocking incident that occurred during a Halloween party, three teenagers were left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place on Sixta Dr. in West El Paso. The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has identified the victims as Andy Gonzalez, 19, Gabriel Delgado, 18, and Uriah Javier Urías, 18.

The EPPD responded to the scene in the early hours of October 28, 2023 and found the three teenagers seriously wounded. They were immediately rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent medical treatment. The injuries sustained by the victims were deemed life-threatening.

Upon arrival, the authorities called in the Crime Against Persons division to investigate the incident. Preliminary findings indicate that an altercation broke out between uninvited individuals during the Halloween party, which was being held in the 5800 block of Sixta. The dispute escalated to the street, leading to multiple gunshots being fired and subsequently hitting the three victims. Following the shooting, the assailants fled the scene before the arrival of law enforcement.

Currently, Crimes Against Persons detectives are diligently pursuing an investigation into the tragic event. They are urging anyone with information related to the incident to come forward and cooperate with the investigation. El Paso Crime Stoppers has been established as the designated point of contact for individuals with information that may assist in identifying the shooters.

This unfortunate incident is a stark reminder of the prevailing gun violence in our society. The EPPD, along with local authorities, remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community. Measures will be implemented to enhance security and prevent such occurrences in the future.

As the investigation progresses, the EPPD will provide updates on any developments regarding the incident. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the injured teenagers, their families, and friends, hoping for their swift recovery.

Share this: Facebook

X

