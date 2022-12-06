Accidents afflict work in the Marca: this year in just 10 months – as at 31 October 2022 – there were 13,660 accidents recorded: over 3,300 more than in the whole of 2021. The data was provided yesterday by the CGIL on the occasion of the conference print on the balance sheet of trade union action in the area in view of the VII Congress of the Chamber of Labor on 12 and 13 January 2023.

More women injured

With regard to the many cases of accidents at work in 2022, these are claims that cover various levels of injury, from the slightest to the most serious, which also includes irreversible damage such as to affect the worker’s quality of life.

The female ones grew the most, increasing by 66% compared to last year, involving over 5,500 female workers in the province of Treviso.

Manufacturing and logistics the most dangerous

The most affected sectors are manufacturing, followed by logistics. As regards fatal accidents at work in 2022, as of December 1, 6 workers died, one less than in the whole of 2021.

«The lack of attention paid to the issue of safety in the workplace, even by business representatives, added to the insufficient controls to oversee the entire territory due to the lack of personnel in the appointed offices, determine the conditions for such accidents to occur. Safety at work must be taught in schools even before talking about school/work alternation » says Mauro Visentin, general secretary of the Treviso CGIL.

Accidents at work represent one of the issues on which the union has worked in the last four years, a period of great changes due to the pandemic, which has seen its main mission in bargaining and constant presence in the area.

To date, the Treviso Marca CGIL has 18 provincial offices, 81 branches, over 5,700 unionized companies and 79,000 members, especially in the 36-55 age group. Among the most requested services are those of the Caaf, which has processed over 112,000 files, the Inca Patronage and the Litigation Office, both for individual files and corporate bankruptcies.

Consolidate union growth

«The growing consolidation in numerical terms and the rooting throughout the province as a capillary presence, in the productive realities, in the dialogue with the local institutions and on the side of the offer of quality services to citizens have allowed us in these four years to manage at best phases and complex situations such as the health emergency, without solution of continuity in union action» specified Mauro Visentin, general secretary of the CGIL.

«We can photograph the “Treviso” needs: on the one hand they tell us that we are undertaking the right negotiating paths at the local level, on the other they make us understand that there is a lack of answers at a national level to address the major civil, social and economic issues, from wages to pensions, from the fight against precariousness to gender equality, from tax equality to the promotion of legality”.

Meanwhile, the twelve congresses of the category are getting under way and in January the new general assembly will be held to renew the management bodies in the 7th Congress of the Provincial Confederation.

A process that started in October and ended in recent days with 548 basic assemblies underway, which saw 250 delegates elected. Many possible reconfirmations and few surprises considering that the confederal secretariat will reappear and others, few, have reached the limit of mandates. Visentin’s reconfirmation seems certain.