Three thousand years of waiting – A genie and three wishes in George Miller’s film, premiering on Sky and streaming on NOW

Idris Elba plays the role of a fascinating genius, ready to fulfill Tilda Swinton’s wishes, in Three Thousand Years of Waiting, which will be broadcast tonight – 5 November – for the first time on Sky.

Three thousand years of waiting marked the return to directing George Miller after seven years. After the new foray into the world of Mad Max – con Mad Max: Fury Road – the director in fact decides to adapt a racconto di Antonia Susan Byattmaking use of the amazing and unprecedented couple formed by Tilda Swinton ed Idris Elba. After passing, out of competition, at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the feature film will be broadcast tonight in first run on Sky Cinema Due and will then be available in streaming su NOW It is in the catalogo on demand.

Three Thousand Years of Waiting – Plot and cast of George Miller’s film

Based, as mentioned, on a story by Antonia Susan Byatt – contained in the collection The genius in the nightingale’s eyefrom 1994 – Three thousand years of waiting follows the story of Alithea Binnie, an academic who lives alone and who has dedicated much of his life to the passionate study of history and mythology. While he is at Istanbul for a conference, Alithea buys abottle from an antique shop, discovering that inside lives a genius, which is revealed as soon as the scholar returns to her hotel room. Locked in the mysterious object for 2500 years, the Genie is in fact waiting for someone who make three wisheswhich he will grant in exchange for his freedom. Too cultured not to know that these stories always end badly and naturally skeptical, Alithea declines the offer, only to then decide to express the most surprising of wisheswon over by the extraordinary stories about the Genie’s past.

George Millerafter having signed cult films of action and fantasy – such as the saga Mad Max e The Witches of Eastwick – decides to dedicate himself to a more intimate story, however with unpredictable consequences. Taking on the role of Alithea Binnie we find Tilda Swintonwhich recently appeared in Asteroid City by Wes Anderson and waiting in The Killer by David Fincher, in which he shared the set with Michael Fassbender – the thriller, presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival, will be available on Netflix from 10 November. It is instead who lends body and voice to the Genius Idris Elbawho recently returned as detective John Luther in the film sequel to the cult series, Luther: To helland in the cast of Tyler Rake 2, second chapter of the Netflix action saga, produced by the Russo brothers and starring Chris Hemsworth. They then complete the cast Aamito Lagum, Nicolas Mouawad, Ece Yuksel, Matteo Bocelli, Lachy Hulme, Zerrin Tekindor, Ogulkan Arman Uslu, Jack Braddy, Burcu Golgedar e la modella Megan Galewhich already appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road. The screenplay is instead edited by Augusta Gore and George Miller himself. So meet up at this eveningto experience an amazing adventure together.