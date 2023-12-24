Three times more accidents involving drunk drivers during the New Year period

© Tom Palmars

The share of accidents involving drunk drivers is significantly higher during the end-of-year period than during the rest of the year. This is what safety institute Vias, which analyzed figures from the past ten years, said in Het Laatste Nieuws on Saturday.

Source: Het Laatste Nieuws, VRTGesteren at 08:23

While on an average day 11 percent of crashes involving injuries involve a drunk driver, on December 24 this was 16 percent. At Christmas this rises to 21 percent, and on New Year’s Day it even triples to 33 percent. In one accident in three, the driver is under the influence of alcohol.

Do the annual BOB campaigns miss their target? “No,” said Vias spokesperson Stef Willems in ‘De morgen’ on Radio 1. “We do see an evolution in people’s minds. Many people now provide alcohol-free alternatives for their guests, something that almost no one did ten years ago.”

However, according to Willems, this does not alter the fact that many people – even despite good intentions – still allow themselves to be surprised. “Alcohol stays in the blood longer than many think,” he says. “An example: they drink heavily the day before until well into the night, have 2 per mille or even more alcohol in their blood, but luckily they choose to sleep over. In the morning they leave for home, assuming that they are safe, although at that moment it is far from certain whether they are already below 0.5 per mille. With 2 per mille of alcohol in your blood, you need at least 6 to 7 hours of sleep before you are below that limit again.”

“The counters”

And then you have “the counters,” says Willems. “That is why we have been advocating for the introduction of zero tolerance for some time now: people often overestimate themselves and say: ‘one thing won’t hurt’. But that one is one aperitif, one or maybe even two glasses of wine and at the end of the evening one digestif. Even throughout the entire party evening, you will have had too much anyway, especially if you take into account that many hosts pour their glasses of wine quite generously and one glass of wine is actually two.”

Finally, unfortunately, there remains a group of diehards who do not seem susceptible to any BOB campaign, Vias spokesperson Stef Willems said in the newspaper. Drunk drivers involved in an injury accident have an average of 1.7 per mille of alcohol in their blood. That’s not a glass, but one bottle too many.

Fortunately, more and more people are realizing that drinking and driving do not go together. You get fewer and fewer crooked looks when you order a non-alcoholic drink at a party, and the range of mocktails and non-alcoholic alternatives on both menus and in supermarkets is greater than ever.

