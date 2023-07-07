Three tips for exercising in the heat

If you do sports on hot days, you sweat a lot, so you lose fluids and minerals. It is then all the more important to refill enough. By the way, you should also drink a lot during lighter activities such as going for a walk or a lap on the bike. “I would always take a water bottle with me after an hour of activity,” says Froboese. And before you start, it is best to drink a glass of water. By the way: ice-cold drinks are not a good choice for sports – even if they are wonderfully refreshing. This can cause the stomach to suddenly empty. There is a risk of diarrhea, as the Bavarian consumer advice center warns.

