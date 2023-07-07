Home » Three tips for exercising in the heat
News

Three tips for exercising in the heat

by admin
Three tips for exercising in the heat

If you do sports on hot days, you sweat a lot, so you lose fluids and minerals. It is then all the more important to refill enough. By the way, you should also drink a lot during lighter activities such as going for a walk or a lap on the bike. “I would always take a water bottle with me after an hour of activity,” says Froboese. And before you start, it is best to drink a glass of water. By the way: ice-cold drinks are not a good choice for sports – even if they are wonderfully refreshing. This can cause the stomach to suddenly empty. There is a risk of diarrhea, as the Bavarian consumer advice center warns.

See also  Documentary process completed for acquiring another 500 million dollars from China

You may also like

Bundestag Vice Kubicki sees the judgment of the...

ELN confirmed bilateral ceasefire from July 6 to...

‘Prayed to die in Taliban custody’: Afghan woman

Unraveling the Mystery of Rudy Farias: A Shocking...

Ecuadorian accused of being a criminal leader is...

A46 between Grevenbroich and Kapellen blocked for six...

S-Bahn traffic in Stuttgart: threshold fire slows down...

Prince Harry attended the American Independence Day celebration...

Two people captured in Cesar for false documentation...

The 2023 Pan-Pearl River Delta Regional Cooperation Executive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy