Three vehicles involved: Blinded by the sun: Four injured in the accident in Sebersdorf

Three vehicles were involved in an accident in Sebersdorf on Thursday afternoon. Three people were injured, one woman seriously.

The accident was triggered by a 20-year-old from East Styria who was traveling on the L436 in the direction of Großsteinbach. He noticed too late that a 17-year-old in front of him wanted to turn left with her car at an intersection. The sun blinded him, he later stated.

To avoid a collision, the 20-year-old braked hard and jerked his vehicle to the left. This still touched the 17-year-old’s car and then collided head-on with an oncoming car. In this vehicle sat a 71-year-old from the Graz area and his 67-year-old passenger. Both had to be freed from the badly damaged car by the Sebersdorf fire brigade.

All those involved were given first aid by the Red Cross and then taken to the hospitals in Hartberg and Oberwart. The 67-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries. The 20-year-old, the 17-year-old and the 71-year-old suffered minor injuries.