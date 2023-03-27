uprisings. The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Center.

One of the victims was shot in his own home.

In less than 24 hours, the murder of three men in different sectors of Santo Domingo.

The now deceased were executed with armas of fuego by persons not yet identified. However, the agents of the Police National they work on collecting clues to try to apprehend them.

Two of the victims have criminal records for different crimes and it is presumed that their deaths are associated with alleged revenge.

Details

The first discovery occurred at approximately 05:30 on Saturday, March 25, at kilometer 5 of the via Umpechico

Luis Cueva was killed with several bullet wounds and left at the scene, but the Police National presumes that the attack occurred at least three hours before the uprising.

At the scene, around 22 indications ballistic. This evidence remained in chain of custody and will later be submitted to forensic experts.

in a house

Marlon Ortiz, 20, was also riddled with bullets on Saturday in a property located in the Civic Union housing cooperative.

The man entered his house to try to save himself, but his perpetrators followed him until he took his life with several bullet wounds.

Yesterday morning, Sunday March 26, the National Police moved towards the road to the reform to perform the third lift of the weekend.

In this case the victim was identified as Dixon Bermeo, 19 years old. The body appeared with several bullet wounds and the personnel of medicine legal took care of the transfer to the Forensic Center of Santo Domingo.

El dato Las tres muertes se cometieron con armas de fuego.