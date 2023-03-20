The Agency for Digital Italy has published the 2022-2024 edition of the three-year plan for IT in the Public Administration, drawn up in collaboration with numerous stakeholders with specific skills in the various areas (Department for Digital Transformation, Ministry of the Economy and Finance, Department of Public Administration, National Cybersecurity Agency, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato SpA, PagoPA SpA, Consip SpA), and acquiring the observations of the Technological Innovation and Digitization Commission of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, of the ‘National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) and the Union of Italian Provinces (UPI).

The Plan, adopted on 22 December 2022, by decree of the Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister with responsibility for technological innovation and the digital transition, is awaiting registration by the Court of Auditors.

The news of the 2022-2024 edition

The 2022-2024 update of the Three-Year Plan implements the contents of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) in an ever more extensive manner, which represents an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate the execution of the digital transformation of the PA: in fact, the Three-Year Plan includes reference to the targets and lines of action of the PNRR, as well as an indication of the Investments and Announcements published, above all in the context of Mission 1.

Among the new features in the Plan:

– the review of the regulatory and strategic context, in line with the latest legislative interventions and the most recent guidelines adopted;

– the adjustment of objectives, expected results and lines of action for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024, based on the results of the 2021 monitoring, with the integration of direct references to the targets and investments envisaged by the PNRR;

– the maintenance of the lines of action attributed to the PAs, present in previous editions of the Plan and still current, placed within the section “Lines of action still in force”;

– the reformulation and rescheduling of the lines of action of the 2021-2023 Three-Year Plan which have not reached their natural conclusion.

The new edition confirms the strategic evolution model of the public administration information system, the strategy and guiding principles, as well as the overall structure of the previous edition.