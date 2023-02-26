What’s new in the new three-year plan for information technology in the PA? What are the steps to take? What changes compared to previous years?

To answer these questions, AgID, in collaboration with Formez, has organized three webinars to offer Public Administrations the opportunity to share the results of the activities carried out during 2022, within the competences entrusted to the Agency for Italy Digital, and to know the required fulfilments.

In fact, on 22 December 2022, the 2022-2024 update of the Three-Year Plan was adopted by decree of the Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister with responsibility for technological innovation and digital transition, drafted in collaboration with numerous stakeholders with specific expertise on various fields (Department for Digital Transformation, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Department of Public Function, National Cybersecurity Agency, Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato SpA, PagoPA SpA, Consip SpA), acquiring the observations of the Technological Innovation Commission and Digitization of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, of the National Association of Italian Municipalities (ANCI) and of the Union of Italian Provinces (UPI).

The news

The 2022-2024 update of the Three-Year Plan incorporates more extensively the contents of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which represents an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate the digital transformation of the PA. In fact, the Plan includes reference to the targets and lines of action of the PNRR, and to the investments and notices published, above all in the context of Mission 1.

In addition to deepening these aspects and answering the doubts that will emerge, the three webinars will be an opportunity for discussion and participation also with the administrations that have contributed to the definition of the various activities.

It starts on Friday 10 February, from 12.00 to 13.30, with the first appointment, and then continues on 17 and 24 February. All public administrations involved in the digital transformation process can participate and, in particular, those who hold the role of Digital Transition Manager (RTD), as well as the personnel who, within the PAs, work daily on the country’s digital growth and to make the administrative machinery more efficient.

How to sign up

On the dedicated pages of the EventiPA website, it is possible to consult the detailed program and proceed with registration.

First webinar: news, characteristics and prospects.

Second webinar: focus on technological components.

Third webinar: format of the Three-Year Plan.