Three-year sentence for Catalino Miranda for two crimes

Three-year sentence for Catalino Miranda for two crimes

Manuel de Jesús García Campos was sentenced to 18 years in prison, thanks to the compelling evidence presented by the prosecutors, which showed that the defendant killed another person due to personal quarrels.

The murder was perpetrated on August 10, 2021, in the Los Ventura hamlet, Concepción canton, Sector 2, on the west side of a soccer field, in the municipality of Monte San Juan, department of Cuscatlán.

According to investigations by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), the victim was deceived to the aforementioned place, since García believed that he had maintained a sentimental relationship with his wife.

At first, the defendant and the victim were struggling and hitting each other, but then García Campos took out a machete and wounded the victim in the neck, causing his death almost immediately. The defendant fled the place and burned his clothes, since they had traces of blood.

The Cojutepeque Sentencing Court validated all the investigation carried out by the prosecutors in the case, who managed to verify that the defendant was in the place and at the time of the homicide, and that he had tried to erase the evidence of the crime.

