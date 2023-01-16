On the afternoon of January 15, a violent explosion occurred at the Haoye Chemical Plant in Panjin, Liaoning. The explosion was so powerful that a huge mushroom cloud shot straight into the sky, and residents 20 kilometers away felt the strong shock wave. The factory has been bombed and burned to a scorched earth. It is said that more than 20 workers were killed in the accident, and many workers were seriously injured.

According to the CCP’s official media reports, at 13:25 on January 15, an explosion occurred at Haoye Chemical Plant in Panjin, Liaoning, and thick smoke rose from the scene of the accident. As of 17 o’clock, because some chemical raw material pipelines could not be closed, the fire was still burning, and four or five workers were out of contact according to the preliminary investigation.

According to reports, the alkylation unit of Haoye Chemical Plant exploded during maintenance and caused a fire. Before the incident, the company was in normal production, but an alkylation unit pipeline leaked and caught fire.

Local residents reported:

“I was opening the window to clean the glass, and a shock wave came from far away, and the sound was loud (6 kilometers away from the factory)”

“More than 20 kilometers away from Gaosheng, my building was shaken. At first, the sound of the explosion was thought to be someone’s house. After shaking, I wondered if I was dizzy. Later, I realized that it was an explosion when I saw the group! I hope everyone is safe!”

“Haoye exploded, blowing up the heating boilers in the nearby area, and the temperature in unheated homes continued to drop.”

A video posted by a netizen showed an explosion at the Haoye Chemical Factory in Panjin, Liaoning. The entire factory area was completely destroyed, and the scene was like a disaster movie. The fire is still burning and smoke is billowing. The surveillance video shows the scene at 2.23pm, an hour after the explosion. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video shows that on the afternoon of January 15, an explosion occurred at the Haoye Chemical Plant in Panjin, and the fire had not been extinguished until 20:30 that night. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video showed an explosion at the Haoye Chemical Plant in Panjin, with flames rising into the sky and thick smoke billowing. Many workers were blasted, burned and seriously injured. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video shows that a violent explosion occurred at the Panjin Haoye Chemical Plant, and a huge mushroom cloud soared into the sky. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video shows that an explosion occurred at the Panjin Haoye Chemical Plant, and the man was injured, his pants were blown off, and his injuries were serious. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video shows that an explosion occurred at the Haoye Chemical Plant in Panjin. Workers were seriously injured and were sent to the hospital for treatment. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

The video shows an explosion at the Panjin Haoye Chemical Plant in Panshan County, Panjin City, Liaoning Province. The scene is horrific. The scene was full of smoke and flames; a huge mushroom cloud rose hundreds of meters into the sky; the windows of nearby residents were blown to pieces. (Please click the picture below to watch the video)

Photos shared by netizens showed that nearby houses were badly damaged. Decorations were scattered all over the room.

According to the introduction on the official website of Liaoning Panjin Haoye Chemical Co., Ltd., the company is a private enterprise established in May 2012 with a registered capital of 550 million yuan and fixed assets of 10 billion yuan. In 2021, it will rank 52nd among the top 500 petrochemical companies in China.

The company mainly produces national VI and Beijing VI standard refined oil, high-grade road asphalt, petroleum coke, isooctane, propane, propylene, aromatics and other products. According to the above-mentioned official media reports, the explosion is suspected to be the alkylation unit of Haoye Chemical.

