Home » Through a march, Santa Marta says “no to abortion, yes to life”
News

Through a march, Santa Marta says “no to abortion, yes to life”

by admin
Through a march, Santa Marta says “no to abortion, yes to life”

This Saturday June 3 Santa Marta joined the XVII National March for Life, an event in which in various areas of the country, citizens took to the streets to defend life from conception to natural death.

The march in the capital of Magdalena began at the statue of Kid Valderrama, outside the Eduardo Santos stadium. With pancartas and white and baby blue T-shirts, protesters said “Yes to life”.

Harold Garcia, regional leader of Unidos Por la Vida, expressed in an interview with THE REPORTER that: “we are marching against the culture of death, abortion and euthanasia. Colombia has become a cemetery of innocents. Children being aborted up to 9 months of gestation, and since last year without any cause up to six months. It is reason enough for us to go out to march because we must defend the most defenseless beings in their mothers’ wombs,” he said.

It might interest you: This Saturday Santa Marta will participate in the great National March for Life

For his part, Patricia I forgive He stated: “We are marching in favor of life. No to abortion, yes to life.

You may be interested: One year after the decriminalization of abortion in Colombia

See also  Strengthen services for key populations in rural areas and promote vaccination of the elderly - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

Unveiling the essence of Nuoro, a brand to...

Friday Hadith: ((O you who have believed, if...

Timba will have its party in Cali

Condominiums warn the family of an autistic child:...

Love beyond borders… Three international couple YouTube channels...

Invima warns that Sascha Fitness products are fraudulent

Serie A: Lazio win 2-0 in Empoli and...

Microsoft Strikes AI Cloud Computing Deal With Former...

NASA: Submit Your Name to Jupiter’s Moon! |...

Changes at the top of New Guards Group....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy