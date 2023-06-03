Through a march, Santa Marta says “no to abortion, yes to life”

This Saturday June 3 Santa Marta joined the XVII National March for Life, an event in which in various areas of the country, citizens took to the streets to defend life from conception to natural death.

The march in the capital of Magdalena began at the statue of Kid Valderrama, outside the Eduardo Santos stadium. With pancartas and white and baby blue T-shirts, protesters said “Yes to life”.



Harold Garcia, regional leader of Unidos Por la Vida, expressed in an interview with THE REPORTER that: “we are marching against the culture of death, abortion and euthanasia. Colombia has become a cemetery of innocents. Children being aborted up to 9 months of gestation, and since last year without any cause up to six months. It is reason enough for us to go out to march because we must defend the most defenseless beings in their mothers’ wombs,” he said.

For his part, Patricia I forgive He stated: “We are marching in favor of life. No to abortion, yes to life.

