Through a play, you can learn to manage your money

If you are one of those who struggle with debt and think that you don’t need financial education because “I don’t spend on anything, it’s just that everything is very expensive” or “but everything I buy is cheap”, then you are not alone. There are many who make bad monetary decisions daily without realizing it.

This problem is what the theatrical comedy “Me la mecatié en cositas” sets out to solve. Although finances can sometimes seem like a confusing and distant world, through a fun and illuminating character, called “Manuela the spending Londoño,” this play makes viewers see their poor economic choices reflected on stage.

Through Manuela’s life story, and some of her eccentricities, the play achieves a surprising connection with the audience, provoking laughter, reflections and, most importantly, an immediate identification with poor financial decisions.

“I messed around” is a lens that amplifies uncomfortable truths about money management. An outing in which she spent more to impress her friends, buying cheap food too often, buying unnecessary products out of compassion for the seller, are examples converted into scenes in which Manuela guides viewers on a journey that is both humorous and educational, explaining personal finances and the consequences of misguided decisions.

This play not only provides entertainment, but becomes a powerful vehicle for generating reflection on one’s monetary practices and transmitting lasting lessons about financial responsibility.

Jaime Jaramillo found that it is easier to teach about personal finance through play than through masterful talks.

Who thought of this innovative format?

This comedy, which has been simmering for five years, is the work of renowned financial educator Jaime Jaramillo, who is accompanied on stage by actresses Adriana Ospina and Catalina Hincapié, members of the improvisation theater group Acción Impro.

But Jaime was not always an expert in taking care of his money, before he dedicated himself to being a stockbroker and investor and, according to himself, he made all the mistakes and bad financial decisions that most people usually make, so who could not continue down this professional path and had to look for new sources of income.

Thus, she began working with a friend selling insurance to companies; until, on one of her visits, she came across a truth that would begin a new chapter in her life.

“During the visit I decided to ask her about the occupational risks that the ARL was not covering and she told me: debt. My employees are stressed, distressed, they have problems with daily wages, they do not perform in the same way at work,” Jaime explained.

“At that moment the alarm went off and I told the human resources manager, let me give a talk on financial education. If they send someone from the ARL, they are going to take out an Excel table, make a budget, and no one is going to understand anything. She looked at me and said ‘how much is it going to cost me?’ I responded that nothing, that it was free in exchange for her buying from me or letting me offer the insurance,” she continues.

At first, Jaime gave his talks for free under the same dynamic, however, soon other companies requested his educational services, but they did not want insurance, so they began to pay him. There, Emotional Finance was born, a financial education company with great expectations and which he manages in the company of his wife Mónica.

“I got into little things” was nothing more than one of those ideas that arise in the shower, a small obsession of Jaime’s who believed that this format was going to work very well for his purpose.

“Since I knew him, he has wanted to do this work,” says his wife Mónica with a smile.

And he was not wrong, the comedy had a very positive reception in its first public performance, which took place at the Alfonso Moreno Restrepo theater in Comfama.

More than just an informative narrative, as financial education events usually are, “Me la mecatié en cositas” is an innovative show that uses the art of theater to reveal the complexities of the financial world and thus transforms this topic into a fun and memorable for his viewers.

Those interested in following Jaime and Mónica’s work and learning more about it can find them on social networks where they appear as @Finanzas.emocionales or on their own website www.finanzasemocionales.co

