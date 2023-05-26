Through lawsuit, collective seeks to eliminate Pico y Placa

BELIEVING that the collective rights of citizens were violated by implementing the changes in the application of the restriction for private vehicles in the city, the collective ‘More Actions, Less Faces’ filed a claim for annulment that was admitted by Administrative Court 45 of the Circuit.

According to the group, of whom the identity of its members is unknown, it warned that the Mayor’s Office did not have the powers to modify the Pico y Placa since the Bogotá Council is the only one that has that power.

“Due administrative process for lack of jurisdiction; the absence of citizen participation in the adoption of the new “pico y placa” measure; ignorance of the principles of the administrative function due to lack of technical studies to adopt the new ‘pico y placa’; ignorance of the concepts of justice and equity in the financing of the investment expenses of the District under the concept of “pico y placa”, they argued in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was admitted by the 45th Administrative Court of the Bogotá Circuit and although it denied the precautionary measures, which included the immediate suspension of the pick and plate, it did admit the annulment to make a more in-depth analysis of the rights that, at the discretion of the plaintiffs they were violated with the decisions of the district administration.

“The foregoing, taking into account that the plaintiff, in the grounds for requesting the emergency precautionary measure, did not point out any argument related to the imminence of the measure, without previously notifying the defendant entity, but merely pointed out the The same reasons that are part of the nullity charges alleged in the lawsuit”, explained the court when admitting the lawsuit.

For the court, the plaintiffs could not argue the necessity and urgency of the precautionary measure, for this fact they denied the suspension of the pick and plate, however, it would not be the final point in this discussion, since the same court warns that the necessary studies to establish the contradictions between the decrees signed by the Mayor’s Office and what is established by law in the capital.

What does the group propose?

Through videos broadcast on their social networks, the plaintiffs explain that the movement proposes an alphanumeric pick and board with AI (artificial intelligence).

“The algorithm (developed by us) takes 4 digits (2 letters and 2 numbers) and not just one (as it works today) to remove more vehicles from circulation in the day and affect people less,” they said.

Likewise, through its web portal, the collective urges citizens to become part of the movement under the premise of “starting the transformation in 62 days”.

“Join More Actions Less Faces and be part of our vision of a modern and technologically advanced public administration. We work for a deliberative democracy that legitimizes long-term public policies and improves the efficiency and productivity of our city. Join us and together we can make the transformation our city needs!”they emphasize.

The pico y placa is a measure that consists of periodically and obligatorily restricting the circulation of private vehicles according to their license plate number (specifically according to the last digit of the license plate) at times considered “peak” or with the greatest influx of traffic. traffic. The purpose of this measure is to mitigate the effects on mobility and its collapse.

In the capital of the Republic, this measure applies from Monday to Friday between 6:00 in the morning and 9:00 at night (on Saturday and Sunday the restriction does not apply). On the days whose date corresponds to even numbers, vehicles whose license plate ends in the digits 6-7-8-9-0 may circulate, on the days of the date with an odd number, vehicles whose license plate ends in the digits 1-2 may transit. -3-4-5.