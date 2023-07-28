Home » Through social dialogue, the protest was raised in the village of El Morro in Yopal
Through social dialogue, the protest was raised in the village of El Morro in Yopal

Through the permanent dialogue in which representatives of the Casanare Governor’s Office, the Yopal Mayor’s Office, the Municipal Ombudsman, Ecopetrol and the communities of the El Morro corregimiento intervened, on the afternoon of July 26, the protest was lifted registered since last July 5 in the area of ​​influence of the operations of the Floreña field.

As Ecopetrol pointed out, with the reestablishment of operational normality, a social dialogue agenda will be developed between the parties through which issues related to social investment, hiring of labor and goods and services, environmental investment of 1%, among others.

Ecopetrol confirmed to these communities that open and permanent dialogue is the appropriate way to achieve understanding between the parties; within a framework of respect for the right to work and free movement, in which the production of gas and hydrocarbons required by the region and the country in times of energy transition is not affected.

Source: Ecopetrol

