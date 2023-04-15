North Korea on Thursday launched a “new type” of ballistic missile, most likely powered by solid fuel, according to the South Korean military, marking a major technical and strategic advance for Pyongyang’s weapons program.

The launch of the missile caused a state of alert for a short period in the Japanese island of Hokkaido (north), before Tokyo confirmed that it had not fallen on its territory.

“It appears that North Korea launched a new type of ballistic missile, most likely solid-fuel,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told AFP.

All of the ICBMs that North Korea has launched so far are liquid-fueled. The solid-fuel missiles that Pyongyang has long sought to develop are more stable and faster to prepare for launch than liquid-fuel missiles, making them more difficult for US forces to detect and destroy.

The South Korean military said that the missile, which was launched today, Thursday, at 7:23 am (22:23 GMT), “traveled 1,000 kilometers before falling into the East Sea,” the Korean name for the Sea of ​​Japan.

“flagrant breach”

The United States “strongly” condemned North Korea’s launch, Thursday, of a “long-range ballistic missile,” the White House announced.

“This launch flagrantly violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions, unnecessarily increases tensions and threatens to destabilize security in the region,” said Adrienne Watson, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council.

“The United States will take all necessary measures to ensure” its security and the security of its allies, South Korea and Japan, she added.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said details of the launch were being analyzed.

And Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday that the missile launched by North Korea “did not fall on Japanese territory.”

For his part, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada told the press that the missile “is likely to be an intercontinental ballistic missile,” noting that its trajectory was “severely inclined to the east.” He added that the missile did not appear to have landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korean missiles have repeatedly flown over Japan in the past.

The missile launch caused a brief alert on Hokkaido, in the northern Japanese archipelago.

On Thursday morning, the Japanese government urged residents of the Hokkaido region to take shelter after North Korea fired the missile.

“Evacate immediately,” the government said in a warning. Evacuate immediately,” she told Hokkaido residents to take shelter in buildings or underground.

But the coast guard and local authorities quickly ruled out any danger.

The missile launch came as two ministerial meetings of the rich G7 countries are scheduled to be held in Japan in the coming days: a meeting of environment ministers in Hokkaido on Saturday and Sunday, and a meeting of foreign ministers Sunday and Monday in Karuizawa (centre).