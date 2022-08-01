Home News Thugs don’t go on vacation: Volpago school vandalized
News

Thugs don’t go on vacation: Volpago school vandalized

by admin
Thugs don’t go on vacation: Volpago school vandalized

Plants overthrown by vandals in the primary school building

Blitz at the primary: last night the usual unknowns broke through the windows, overturned the planters and tampered with the fire system

Gino Zing

July 31, 2022

VOLPAGO. Last night some vandals broke into the courtyard of the Volpago primary school, overturning the ornamental plants placed under the arcade to the north. The windows were damaged and the fire protection system was tampered with. Both the fire alarm and the burglar alarm went off. The firefighters, the carabinieri and the Civil Protection intervened. Investigation activities have started and the carabinieri are also investigating with the aid of the video surveillance systems available, to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will carry out an inspection with our technicians to verify the consistency of the damage which, from an economic point of view, mainly concern the smashed or otherwise seriously damaged windows” explains Deputy Mayor Renato Povelato. At the origin of the gesture there is probably a baby gang. “They haven’t stolen anything. I think it’s a stunt, but one that unfortunately costs the whole community a lot to remedy. We hope that the surveillance images will be able to identify the authors »concludes the deputy mayor.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Terrible crash. Paola, 20 years old, a former pupil of Rocco and Nightingale of Castelfranco, dies

You may also like

Great changes shocked the eyes of the country...

Tavagnasco. Don Luca Pastore beloved rock priest: “A...

Zhang Qingwei published a signed article in Hunan...

Porto Cervo, yacht ends up against the rocks:...

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the...

Head-on collision on Pontebbana, two people transported to...

my country accelerates the consolidation of the “base”...

Covid, 36,966 new cases (-27.8% on a weekly...

Many rescue drivers in Lexus car accident were...

Romano’s father and daughter died in a road...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy