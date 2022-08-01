Blitz at the primary: last night the usual unknowns broke through the windows, overturned the planters and tampered with the fire system

VOLPAGO. Last night some vandals broke into the courtyard of the Volpago primary school, overturning the ornamental plants placed under the arcade to the north. The windows were damaged and the fire protection system was tampered with. Both the fire alarm and the burglar alarm went off. The firefighters, the carabinieri and the Civil Protection intervened. Investigation activities have started and the carabinieri are also investigating with the aid of the video surveillance systems available, to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“We will carry out an inspection with our technicians to verify the consistency of the damage which, from an economic point of view, mainly concern the smashed or otherwise seriously damaged windows” explains Deputy Mayor Renato Povelato. At the origin of the gesture there is probably a baby gang. “They haven’t stolen anything. I think it’s a stunt, but one that unfortunately costs the whole community a lot to remedy. We hope that the surveillance images will be able to identify the authors »concludes the deputy mayor.