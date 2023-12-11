A Blizzard Strikes Henan, Accompanied by Ominous Phenomena

On December 10, several areas in Henan Province experienced a severe blizzard, prompting alarming phenomena such as “thunder and snow” along with purple lightning, and large flocks of crows flying erratically in the snow. The unusual occurrences have left residents speculating about what 2024 may have in store.

The blizzard, which brought snow depths of up to 18 centimeters, led to the closure of numerous highways and the suspension of passenger train services. The Henan Railway Department announced the suspension of 112 trains headed towards key destinations such as Beijing, Xiamen, Chengdu, and Taiyuan, spurring discussions among netizens about the limitations of high-speed rail in adverse weather conditions.

Moreover, the snowstorm prompted the temporary closure of numerous expressways across Henan and triggered the suspension of classes at all junior high schools, primary schools, and kindergartens in Zhengzhou.

Peculiar weather phenomena, described as “thundering snow,” were observed in several regions of Henan, with residents expressing shock and concern over the unusual weather patterns. The occurrence of thunder during the blizzard has historically been regarded as a sign of impending disaster, giving rise to widespread unease and apprehension.

Furthermore, the city of Zhengzhou witnessed an uncommon sight of swarming crows amidst the snowstorm, adding to the eerie atmosphere. Residents also highlighted the overcrowding in hospitals and expressed frustration over inadequate medical resources amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

As the ominous events unfold, speculations and concerns about the future continue to circulate, with netizens reflecting on past instances of similar phenomena and their correlation with subsequent adversities, while urging safety and well-being for all.

