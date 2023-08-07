Home » Thunderstorms in NRW – full basements in Münster and Hamm – Westphalia-Lippe – news
Thunderstorms in NRW – full basements in Münster and Hamm

Thunderstorms in NRW – full basements in Münster and Hamm

Heavy thunderstorms swept across northern and eastern North Rhine-Westphalia in the afternoon. In Münster alone, the fire brigade reported more than 70 operations due to flooded basements. In Hamm there were even 250 missions. There were initially no reports of injuries.

The city of Hamm was apparently hit particularly hard. According to the DWD, there were areas where, according to preliminary data, up to 50 liters of rain per square meter fell. Many basements are under water there, streets were flooded, manhole covers pushed up. In some cases, the fire brigade could not empty the basement because the sewage system could not hold any more water. A number of cars got stuck in an underpass in Hamm, the water was sometimes a meter high. The drivers were able to free themselves.

