Home » Thuram Jr. say hello to Borussia, ‘fantastic years’ – Football
News

Thuram Jr. say hello to Borussia, ‘fantastic years’ – Football

by admin
Thuram Jr. say hello to Borussia, ‘fantastic years’ – Football

“Once Borussia, always Borussia”. So writes on his Instagram profile Marcus Thuram, French striker son of art (his father Lilian was world champion in ’98), greeting Moenchengladbach, with whom his contract is about to expire, before his signature is made official for the ‘inter. “When I arrived four years ago, perhaps you only knew my last name – says Thuram, with a voice that comments on the images of his seasons with the German club shirt – But you welcomed me into your home, making me feel part of they. With your support, game after game, I grew up, going beyond my expectations. You allowed me to push the boundaries of my dreams, and you shared four wonderful years with me. Of all umi, you allowed me to go beyond my expectations and to cultivate my dreams. I thank you for all this. We will meet again”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

See also  Cost of living: prices double, salaries do not. How much do the products really cost compared to when there was the lira

You may also like

Patriotas, champion of the Colombian B league

Wu Xiaohui investigates the cultural tourism work during...

Set fire in cell in Sassari, poisoned agents...

Tower of 171 Uracoa fell

Fears and enthusiasm in Latin America with artificial...

Manchester City’s tweet with Gundogan, which he later...

Alexander Vega asks that the ELN not intervene...

Ente Friuli in the world celebrates 70 years...

One civilian killed, two injured in Indian firing...

Subject to jail who threatened to kill a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy