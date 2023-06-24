Thuram Jr. say hello to Borussia, ‘fantastic years’ – Football

“Once Borussia, always Borussia”. So writes on his Instagram profile Marcus Thuram, French striker son of art (his father Lilian was world champion in ’98), greeting Moenchengladbach, with whom his contract is about to expire, before his signature is made official for the ‘inter. “When I arrived four years ago, perhaps you only knew my last name – says Thuram, with a voice that comments on the images of his seasons with the German club shirt – But you welcomed me into your home, making me feel part of they. With your support, game after game, I grew up, going beyond my expectations. You allowed me to push the boundaries of my dreams, and you shared four wonderful years with me. Of all umi, you allowed me to go beyond my expectations and to cultivate my dreams. I thank you for all this. We will meet again”.

