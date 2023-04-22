Thuringian left set course for state elections – Ramelow fights for red-red-green

Ramelow on quarrels about Sahra Wagenknecht

Ramelow described the Thuringian state association of the left, which currently has around 3,500 members, as stable – despite the stress caused by the constant quarrels in the federal party and the secession theses of the Bundestag member Sahra Wagenknecht. The state association is not threatened by the founding of a new party announced by Wagenknecht. The two regional chairmen, Grosse-Röthig and Christian Schaft, made similar statements.

Debates about Russia and refugees in Thuringia

At the two-day state party conference in Sömmerda, the Thuringian Left wants to set the course for the 2024 election year. The party wants to use the time until the state elections to look for answers with the base and voters. For example: How does openness on the refugee issue go together with local accommodation needs? The dialogue about this is to become a left-wing government program in the summer of 2024.

Ramelow reacts to Court of Auditors criticism

In Sömmerda, Ramelow also responded to the state audit office’s criticism of the state government’s hiring practice. Since he took office in 2014, not a single chair in the State Chancellery has been moved because of the party book of the employee sitting on it. “I have respect for all democratic parties,” said Ramelow. Three of the current 13 state secretaries in the state government have no party membership.