Thuringian municipalities and state are arguing about the costs for underage refugees

The Thuringian state government has rejected the district council’s criticism of the costs for underage refugees. A spokesman for the Ministry of Education told MDR THÜRINGEN that the state reimbursed all expenses to the counties and independent cities. The costs would be reported to the state via the youth welfare offices of the municipalities and then paid.

The Thuringian district association had previously criticized the fact that the care of the unaccompanied minor refugees posed major problems for the districts. Association President Martina Schweinsburg (CDU) told MDR THÜRINGEN that the districts would have to take care of significantly more young refugees this year. Ultimately, they would have to spend money from their own budgets for this. The funds provided by the state were not enough to pay for staff, accommodation or German courses, for example.

Schweinsburg, who is also a district administrator in the Greiz district, accommodates the underage refugees in shared flats in her district. Employees of the youth welfare office are appointed as guardians for these flat shares. The Ministry of Education acknowledged that there are currently 522 unaccompanied refugee minors in the care of counties and cities. That is twice as many as in 2021. Most of them come from Afghanistan and Syria.

According to the ministry, twelve million euros are available in the state budget for the care of these children and young people this year. Eight million of these have already been paid to the municipalities. If the amount planned in the budget is not enough, it will be increased. The ministry pointed out that last year the municipalities only called up around 14 million euros for the care of unaccompanied minor refugees. Almost 18 million euros had been planned. In 2020, the state government had planned 55 million in the budget, but only around 17 million were requested by the municipalities.

Carsten Rieder from the Association of Municipalities and Cities called on the state government to keep the budget for underage refugees at a stable level. If the state had more money in reserve, the costs incurred by the municipalities could also be paid immediately. It is currently the case that municipalities are making advance payments due to the increasing number of refugees and have to pay the costs incurred now.

According to Rieder, it is also difficult for the rural districts and urban districts to find appropriately qualified staff to look after the young refugees. If more money were available in the state budget, the necessary educational staff could also be retained in the longer term.

