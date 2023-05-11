Thursday 11 May 2023 Sky Cinema, Hancock

Sky Cinema brings cinema to your home – Great films, original and exclusive series and lots of animation. Over 200 premieres a year The most awaited films and major international blockbusters, directly to your home. The best of Italian and international cinema. Italian and international blockbuster titles of all kinds to satisfy the whole family. New Sky Original films designed especially for you. Sky Original productions with the big names of Italian and international cinema. Plus subscribers Sky Cinema can join a dedicated offer to access the entire catalog of Paramount+ at no extra cost on your subscription. With Sky Ultra HD enjoy a wide range of programs in 4K HDR. The information shown refers to the availability of the titles included in the Sky Cinema package offer between January and December 2023.

ON THE AIR TODAY WITH THE SKY CINEMA PACKAGE

Hancock

Will Smith and Charlize Theron in a fantastic comedy. A drunken superhero, disliked by the citizens, relies on an expert to improve his image but falls in love with his wife.

(SKY CINEMA UNO HD at 21.15/channel 301)

The perfect crime

Sophisticated masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with Ray Milland and Grace Kelly. In order to kill his wealthy wife, a man blackmails an old friend into carrying out the murder. But something unexpected happens.

(SKY CINEMA DUE HD at 21.15/channel 302)

I come back alive

Surreal comedy by Sergio Rubini with Neri Marcore’, Margherita Buy and Emilio Solfrizzi. Having committed suicide due to his eternal misfortune, an entrepreneur comes back to life with a second chance.

(SKY CINEMA COLLECTION HD at 21.15/channel 303)

Lol – Crazy about my best friend

Miley Cyrus and Demi Moore in a comedy about adolescence in the time of social media. The bond between a frustrated mother and a reckless daughter is mended to conquer the boy of the heart.

(SKY CINEMA FAMILY HD at 21.00/channel 304)

The crusades

Historical blockbuster by Ridley Scott, with Orlando Bloom, Liam Neeson and Eva Green. A young farrier joins an army of traveling knights to defend the Holy Land.

(SKY CINEMA ACTION HD at 21.00/channel 305)

American Night

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch and Paz Vega in a thriller by Alessio Della Valle. The paths of a boss and an art dealer cross after the theft of a work by Andy Warhol.

(SKY CINEMA SUSPENCE HD at 21.00/channel 306)

Bridget Jones’s diary

Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth and Hugh Grant in an extraordinarily successful comedy. The funny vicissitudes of a neurotic thirty-year-old Londoner in search of the ideal man.

(SKY CINEMA ROMANCE HD at 21.00/channel 307)

To life

Riccardo Scamarcio and Lou de Laage in Stephane Freiss’ debut feature. A young girl from an Orthodox Jewish family, she meets a man with whom she explores the desire to rebel against tradition.

(SKY CINEMA DRAMA HD at 21.00/channel 308)

The Blues Brothers

John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in John Landis’ irreverent musical comedy. To save the orphanage they grew up in, two brothers get their band together for a concert.

(SKY CINEMA COMEDY HD at 21.00/channel 309)

Into the Storm

Disaster-movie with pyrotechnic special effects with Richard Armitage. An Oklahoma town is hit by an unprecedented series of tornadoes in just 24 hours.

(SKY CINEMA UNO +24 HD at 21.15/channel 310)

The paperboy

Thriller with Zac Efron, Matthew McConaughey, Nicole Kidman and John Cusack. 1969: Two journalists attempt to reopen a murder case that led to the arrest of a presumed innocent.

(SKY CINEMA DUE +24 HD at 21.15/channel 311)