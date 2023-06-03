Thus, Real Madrid bid farewell to its player, Marco Asensio

Real Madrid announced the departure of Spanish player Marco Asensio at the end of the current season.

The Royal Club issued an official statement today, Saturday, in which it wished Marco Asensio success in his next stop.

Asensio is set to leave Real Madrid, after his contract expires on June 30. And the royal club said in its statement: “Real Madrid would like to express its gratitude and affection to Marco Asensio, the player who defended our slogan and shirt for 7 seasons.”

He added, “Asensio arrived at Real Madrid when he was only 20 years old, and managed to enter the history of our club as part of a team that played a starring role, in one of our most successful periods.”

Marco Asensio won 17 titles with Real Madrid: 3 European Cups, 4 Club World Cups, 3 European Super Cups, 3 Spanish League Championships, 1 King’s Cup, and 3 Spanish Super Cups.

Real Madrid’s statement concluded: “We, the madridistas, will not forget his career and his exemplary behavior throughout this time. Real Madrid is his home and always will be, and we wish him and his family success in this new phase.”

