THY’ye ait TK1029 planned to carry out the Istanbul-Sofia expedition numbered Boeing737 A flap malfunction occurred in the max 8 type passenger plane during preparation for the flight. Passengers were taken back to the terminal while the plane was withdrawn due to a malfunction. Thereupon, it was learned that the Sofia flight would be delayed by another Boeing type aircraft.

Flaps are the moving parts on the wings that help the airplane take off and land in a shorter distance by expanding the wing surface on landings and takeoffs, providing more lift at lower speed.

Click for Other Current News