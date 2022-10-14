Source title: Tiandi is the same as the previous class, China Science and Technology Museum invites Yang Liwei to extend the “Tiangong Classroom”

On the afternoon of October 12, the third lesson of “Tiangong Classroom” was officially opened. Shenzhou 14 flight crew astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe gave space lectures to young people and broadcast live broadcasts to the world. As the Science and Technology Innovation Experience Base of China Space Station, the China Science and Technology Museum is mainly responsible for the warm-up and extension activities of the third class of the “Tiangong Classroom”. Through the comparison experiments of heaven and earth and multi-dimensional experience in the exhibition hall, they lead young people to experience the great difference between heaven and earth. This space teaching activity continued to be carried out in the way of interaction between heaven and earth. The three astronauts introduced the working and living scenes of the Chinese space station Wentian experimental module in orbit, and demonstrated the capillary effect in the microgravity environment, the water polo becomes “lazy”, the fun of drinking water in space, and the ability to turn around. Experiments such as wrench, introduce plant growth research projects, and interact with the ground classroom. In the activities of the China Science and Technology Museum, the space hero Yang Liwei and the deputy commander of the China manned space astronaut system, Yin Rui, the senior engineer of the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, and the deputy head of the science lecturer group of the China Science and Technology Museum, and an associate professor of Beijing Jiaotong University Chen Experts and scholars such as Zheng led young people to simultaneously try to carry out relevant experiments on the ground, conduct on-site lectures and interactively answer questions. See also Covid, the Marca exceeds 90 thousand cases, Vax day in Sarmede on Saturday 6 November Yang Liwei came to the “Space Exploration” exhibition area to experience the three-dimensional rolling ring with the young people on the scene. Through online and offline linkages, he introduced to the public how hard-core Chinese astronaut training is, popularized the knowledge of space science and technology among young people, and promoted the spirit of manned spaceflight. Sow the seeds of science in the hearts of teenagers. Deputy Commander Yin Rui and the young people on the scene experienced creative extravehicular space suits, and introduced the young people how to become astronauts and the details of astronaut selection and training through interactive games such as “Quick Eyes” and “Fire Shock”. Associate Professor Chen Zheng led the teenagers to experience the angular momentum swivel chair in the “Exploration and Discovery” exhibition hall, demonstrated the barbell experiment and Pascal’s split bucket experiment, guided participation in the straw water absorption experiment, and guided the teenagers to perceive the mysteries of the universe from the difference between heaven and earth, experience the joy of exploration, and spaceflight impact on economic development and people’s lives. The China Science and Technology Museum said that in the future, it will strengthen cooperation with departments and units in the fields of aerospace and other fields of science and technology, make full use of the exhibition and educational resources such as the Shenzhou-1 return module and the “Tianhe Core Module” structural verification, and plan and organize more extensive and in-depth exhibitions. educational activities.

On the afternoon of October 12, the third lesson of “Tiangong Classroom” was officially opened. Shenzhou 14 flight crew astronauts Chen Dong, Liu Yang, and Cai Xuzhe gave space lectures to young people and broadcast live broadcasts to the world. As the Science and Technology Innovation Experience Base of China Space Station, the China Science and Technology Museum is mainly responsible for the warm-up and extension activities of the third class of the “Tiangong Classroom”. Through the comparison experiments of heaven and earth and multi-dimensional experience in the exhibition hall, they lead young people to experience the great difference between heaven and earth.

This space teaching activity continued to be carried out in the way of interaction between heaven and earth. The three astronauts introduced the working and living scenes of the Chinese space station Wentian experimental module in orbit, and demonstrated the capillary effect in the microgravity environment, the water polo becomes “lazy”, the fun of drinking water in space, and the ability to turn around. Experiments such as wrench, introduce plant growth research projects, and interact with the ground classroom.

In the activities of the China Science and Technology Museum, the space hero Yang Liwei and the deputy commander of the China manned space astronaut system, Yin Rui, the senior engineer of the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, and the deputy head of the science lecturer group of the China Science and Technology Museum, and an associate professor of Beijing Jiaotong University Chen Experts and scholars such as Zheng led young people to simultaneously try to carry out relevant experiments on the ground, conduct on-site lectures and interactively answer questions.

Yang Liwei came to the “Space Exploration” exhibition area to experience the three-dimensional rolling ring with the young people on the scene. Through online and offline linkages, he introduced to the public how hard-core Chinese astronaut training is, popularized the knowledge of space science and technology among young people, and promoted the spirit of manned spaceflight. Sow the seeds of science in the hearts of teenagers. Deputy Commander Yin Rui and the young people on the scene experienced creative extravehicular space suits, and introduced the young people how to become astronauts and the details of astronaut selection and training through interactive games such as “Quick Eyes” and “Fire Shock”. Associate Professor Chen Zheng led the teenagers to experience the angular momentum swivel chair in the “Exploration and Discovery” exhibition hall, demonstrated the barbell experiment and Pascal’s split bucket experiment, instructed participation in the straw water absorption experiment, and guided the teenagers to perceive the mysteries of the universe from the difference between heaven and earth, and experience the joy of exploration and spaceflight. impact on economic development and people’s lives.

The China Science and Technology Museum said that in the future, it will strengthen cooperation with departments and units in the fields of aerospace and other fields of science and technology, make full use of the exhibition and educational resources such as the Shenzhou-1 return module and the “Tianhe Core Module” structural verification, and plan and organize more extensive and in-depth exhibitions. educational activities.