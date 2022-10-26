Source title: Tianjin added 39 new local positive infections on October 24, all of which were control personnel

The reporter learned from the Tianjin Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters that from 0:00 to 24:00 on October 24, 2022, the Tianjin disease control department reported 39 new cases of local new coronavirus nucleic acid test positive infections, all of which were found by control personnel. Among them, 3 were confirmed cases (all were mild), and 36 were asymptomatic infections. Details are as follows: Infected persons 1-18 were all close contacts of the previously reported infected persons in Wangkou Town, all lived in Wangkou Town, Jinghai District, and were screened by control personnel. Pharyngeal swabs were collected on October 24, and tested by the testing center. The test results were positive, of which 1 was a confirmed case of new coronary pneumonia (mild), and 17 were asymptomatic infections of the new coronavirus. Infected persons 19 and 20 are all key practitioners of closed-loop management who are regularly screened and found that they all live in Chaoyang Street, Jinghai District. A throat swab was collected on October 24, and the results were tested by the testing center. Symptomatic infection. Infected Person 21 is a close contact of Infected Person 37 notified on October 23, and lives in Chaoyang Street, Jinghai District. It was found by the control personnel. A throat swab was collected on October 24, and the result was positive after testing by the testing center. Asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus. Infected persons 22-29 are all close contacts and related persons of infected person 42 notified on October 23. They all live in Zhangjiawo Town, Xiqing District. The swabs were tested by the testing center and the results were positive, of which 2 were confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia (mild), and 6 were asymptomatic infections of the new coronavirus. Infected persons 30-35 are all close contacts of infected person 41 notified on October 23. They all live in Xiditou Town, Beichen District. They were all screened by control personnel. Pharyngeal swabs were collected on October 24 and tested by the testing center. The test results were positive, all of whom were asymptomatic infected with the new coronavirus. Infected persons 36 and 37 are all close contacts of infected person 56 notified on October 22. They all live in Jianchangdao Street, Hebei District. They were screened by control personnel and found that throat swabs were collected on October 24. The test results were positive, all of whom were asymptomatic infected with the new coronavirus. Infected Person 38 is a close contact of Infected Person 39 notified on October 23. He lives in Wangbuzhuang Town, Baodi District, Tianjin. It was found by the control personnel. A throat swab was collected on October 24 and tested by the testing center. , the result was positive, and it was an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus. Infected person 39, a truck driver from another province, when he departed from another province and passed through our city on October 21, he received a notice from another province and was judged to be a close contact person, and stopped at the nearest Baijian service area in Jizhou District, that is, closed-loop transfer to a centralized isolation point, October A throat swab was collected on the 24th, tested by the testing center, and the result was positive, which is an asymptomatic infection of the new coronavirus.

