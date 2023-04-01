Tianjin Airlines plans to resume flights from Tianjin to Nagoya, Tokyo, and China-Japan international routes from April 10, while increasing the frequency of Tianjin-Osaka routes. So far, Tianjin Airlines will operate more than 20 flights to Japan every week, providing safe and comfortable services for passengers traveling between the two countries.

The Tianjin-Nagoya route, which resumed operations on April 10, is the first non-stop route resumed from mainland China to Nagoya. It operates 4 flights a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday; Tianjin will resume on April 15 -Tokyo Haneda route operates 4 flights a week on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. In addition, starting from April 6, the Tianjin-Osaka route has been adjusted to three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and is expected to increase to one flight per day.

In order to facilitate passengers’ travel, Tianjin Airlines has launched connecting flights departing from more than 40 major domestic cities and transiting through Tianjin to Nagoya, Osaka, and Tokyo, and provides transit accommodation services in Tianjin for connecting passengers.