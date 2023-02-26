On February 25, Binhai New Area of ​​Tianjin issued the “Sprung Bamboo Shoots Action” to promote the high-quality development of the private economy. It launched 25 measures from the aspects of strengthening the environmental support system, building a first-class legalized business environment, and strengthening factor guarantees to enhance the development confidence of private market players. , to promote the continuous growth of the number and scale of private enterprises.

In the measures released this time, it is proposed that a special fund of 1 billion yuan per year for the high-quality development of the private economy will be established to fully support the innovation and entrepreneurship of private enterprises, transformation and upgrading, improvement of quality and efficiency, and expansion and excellence, so as to stimulate the development vitality of private enterprises and strengthen private enterprises. Enterprise market competitiveness. Support the development of private small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in specialization and innovation, and accelerate the cultivation of a group of manufacturing individual champion enterprises and specialized specialization and innovation “little giants”. 3 million yuan reward for individual champion products in the industry, 1 million yuan reward for city-level manufacturing single champion enterprises and products, etc.

In terms of business environment support, Tianjin Binhai New Area will promote the classification and supervision of industry credit ratings, establish a system linking credit ratings with regulatory measures, increase joint incentives for trustworthiness and joint punishment for dishonesty, and establish an information early warning mechanism such as a list of untrustworthy persons subject to enforcement. Guide untrustworthy enterprises to carry out credit restoration. Set up an “enterprise server” to realize the docking service of a dedicated person. The project manager and the company server will contact and dock all the government service affairs of the enterprise, and coordinate all relevant units to do practical things and solve problems for the enterprise.

In terms of factor guarantee support, the New District will innovate the way of land supply for industrial use, and support the supply of land use rights as capital contribution (shareholding) through various supply methods such as flexible term, lease first and transfer later, and combination of lease and transfer. Land for standard workshops and technology incubators. Encourage private enterprises to participate in urban renewal, effectively revitalize idle land and factory building resources, encourage the mixed use of industrial land and other land, support the conversion of industrial land and logistics and storage land in the park, and provide more low-cost development space for private enterprises. For eligible enterprises, employment subsidies and social security subsidies will be given. Implement high-level talent training projects, and reward qualified training institutions with a maximum of 200,000 yuan.