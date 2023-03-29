Home News Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform-Anguang Primary School launched a red-themed educational activity during the Qingming festival
Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform-Anguang Primary School launched a red-themed educational activity during the Qingming festival

In order to inherit the glorious tradition of the revolutionary martyrs and carry forward the spirit of patriotism, recently, Anguang Primary School in Beichen District organized students, party members and teachers to come to the former residence of Martyr An Xingsheng in Hetou Village to carry out the red theme education of “remembering the revolutionary martyrs, inheriting the red spirit and building a solid red foundation”. Activity.

Everyone presented flowers to the martyr An Xingsheng. All the young pioneers listened to the heroic deeds of the martyrs, remembered the hero’s great achievements, solemnly made an inspirational ambition, and dedicated their carefully crafted small white flowers and white chrysanthemums to the heroes to express their love for the revolutionary martyrs Deepest condolences.

Afterwards, the teachers and students visited the former site of the “Northwest Township Peasant Branch of the Communist Party of China” in Hetou Village. As the first rural party branch in Tianjin, the former site of the “Northwest Township Peasant Branch of the Communist Party of China” is in line with the former residence of Martyr An Xingsheng, and is a new “red landmark” in Beichen District. This is not only the birthplace of the earliest rural party branch in Tianjin, but also a deep memory of the party’s glorious history, and an effective incentive for young people to plant red feelings and inherit red genes. In recent years, Anguang Primary School in Beichen District has adhered to the leadership of great thinking and politics, and has leveraged on the red resources in its hometown to strengthen political and ideological education for students, telling red stories well, continuing the red blood, inheriting the glorious history of the party, and inheriting the red gene with practical actions.

Correspondent Ye Qiuli

