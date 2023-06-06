Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform – Everyone talks about safety and everyone knows how to deal with emergencies

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Rui) The reporter learned from the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau yesterday that June this year is the 22nd “safety production month” in the country. In the past few days, around the theme of “everyone pays attention to safety and everyone meets emergency”, the city has organized a series of “safety production month” activities in various forms to popularize safety knowledge, strengthen safety awareness, promote safety culture, and create a safe atmosphere.

During the “Safety Production Month”, our city organizes safety lectures at the grassroots level and into enterprises, and each enterprise plans activities such as “safety production talks”, “pre-work meetings” and “case-based explanations” to grasp warning education in daily life. At the same time, around the theme of “I am here for your safety”, the Municipal Emergency Management Bureau collects short videos related to safety around you from the whole society. The shooting content can highlight characters and tell stories, and the selected works will be exhibited. All districts, relevant departments, and units deployed the “Five Ones” activities for emergency science popularization: Encourage school teachers and students to read a safety emergency science popularization book, call on families to carry out a safety hazard investigation, mobilize villages to carry out agricultural machinery safety skills training, and promote community development An electric vehicle charging safety self-inspection, organize employees to draw an escape route map.

Focusing on the 2023 special action task for the investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in our city, relevant departments urge enterprises to implement the statutory duties of the “first responsible person” for safety production, and clarify the plan for the main person in charge of the enterprise to “safely commit to fulfill their promises”; “: Take the lead in researching and organizing the investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in the company, take the lead in implementing the responsibility of all employees in safe production, play the role of management team and experts, take the lead in the investigation and rectification of dangerous operations such as hot fire, and take the lead in the investigation of production and operation activities such as outsourcing and leasing Rectify and take the lead in carrying out emergency rescue drills for accidents.

In addition, various districts have extensively promoted the “I know the risk of hot work” campaign to consolidate the responsibilities of employees in safe production positions, strengthen safety training for welders and other dangerous workers, and issue job risk notification cards and safety operation cards to employees; relying on “outsourcing Outsourcing inspections” activities, urging enterprises to post safety laws and regulations and safety knowledge banners, and conducting a large-scale inspection of outsourcing and outsourcing projects, resolutely correcting or banning illegal outsourcing and outsourcing projects.

The “Safety Production Month” activity aims to drive the attention and participation of the whole people. In this regard, each district plans emergency drills for all staff. It is understood that enterprises organize accident emergency drills according to the characteristics of accidents in the industry, so that all employees are familiar with safe escape exits or disaster avoidance routes; For high-rise buildings, large commercial complexes, tourist attractions and other places, risk prevention and control and escape rescue; schools for students’ traffic safety, fire safety, earthquake escape, and drowning prevention; families for gas safety, electric vehicle charging safety and high-rise fire escape, Carry out popular science knowledge publicity, escape drills, self-rescue and mutual rescue.