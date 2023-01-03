At present, my country’s epidemic prevention and control is facing new situations and new tasks, and the focus of work has shifted from “infection prevention” to “health protection and severe disease prevention”. How to relieve the persistent cough after turning negative? How to restore physical strength during the recovery period? Focusing on social hotspot concerns, the National Health Commission organized experts in related fields to answer them.

How to relieve the persistent cough after turning negative?

Many people infected with the new coronavirus still cough after turning negative. Regarding this, Bian Yongjun, deputy director of the Respiratory Department of Guang’anmen Hospital, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences, said that a considerable number of people have various pathogenesis, not only cold, but also cold. Some will have dampness and heat, and some will have phlegm dampness or even dryness and heat, which should be treated according to the specific situation of each person.

“Don’t rush the recovery of cough. Judging from the law of cough caused by viral infection, the total recovery time will take about 2 to 4 weeks, and there is a natural recovery process.” Bian Yongjun suggested that as much as possible, create a healthy environment indoors. A warm and humid environment. Patients should not only avoid being too tired, but also avoid being too comfortable or less active. Proper exercise is good for rehabilitation. At the same time, try not to eat raw or cold food, and keep warm when you go out.

For the discomfort caused by some coughs, Bian Yongjun suggested that acupuncture, scraping, scraping, local acupoint massage and other methods can be used. On this basis, it is appropriate to cooperate with some diet therapy, such as eating pear soup, lily, lotus root and so on.

How to restore physical strength during the recovery period?

Liu Qingquan, director of the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Affiliated to Capital Medical University, introduced that people infected with the new crown virus are entering the recovery period or the end of recovery, they should maintain a peaceful mind, and the diet should be light and easy to digest. Strenuous exercise.

Yu Kang, director of the clinical nutrition department of Peking Union Medical College Hospital, said that the recovery process of the new coronavirus infection will take some time, and ensuring nutrition during the recovery period plays an important role in restoring the patient’s physical strength. The specific points are as follows:

One is to take in proper energy. Energy is mainly taken in from staple foods, starting with easy-to-digest fine grains such as porridge and noodles, and then transitioning to softer rice, steamed buns, etc. After the gastrointestinal function is restored, start to increase coarse grains.

The second is to ensure high-quality protein intake. You can choose high-protein and low-fat milk, eggs, lean meat, fish and shrimp, etc. and some foods that are easy to digest and absorb.

The third is to supplement some micronutrients, especially potassium, sodium, vitamin C, etc. from vegetables and fruits. It is best to achieve “vegetables for every meal and fruits every day”.According to Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, January 1