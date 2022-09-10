(Reporter Jiang Ning) Today is the 38th Teacher’s Day. Yesterday, the two municipal education committees organized and carried out the “Extraordinary Ten Years of Education in Tianjin” theme research and interview activities for teachers’ morality in Tianjin. The outstanding young and middle-aged professional teachers of the “Course Ideological and Political Dream Building Class” have combined their own teaching experience to talk freely about practicing teacher ethics and becoming a teacher who is satisfied with the people.

Hao Lan, a professor at Tianjin Normal University who was awarded the honorary title of “the first batch of educational families in China“, gave a speech on the topic of “Education in a Changing World“. The steadfastness and indifference of fame and fortune.

It is understood that in recent years, Tianjin Normal University has organically integrated the construction of teachers’ morality and teachers’ ideological and political education with teachers’ ideological and political education. Teacher’s Workshop” brand series of lectures, inviting experts and famous experts with national titles in various disciplines in China to carry out special training for backbone teachers of teaching and research in schools, inheriting the spirit of teachers’ morality, broadening international vision, enhancing innovation ability, and actively creating first-class disciplines in high-level normal universities Construction force.

Liu Rui, a teacher at the School of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Pharmaceutical Engineering of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, is a member of the morality preaching group of the two municipal education committees and the winner of the school’s first Chongde Education Award. “The school has set up a Chongde Education Leading Workstation, based on encouraging young and middle-aged teachers to become ‘big gentlemen’, hired an academic tutor for each Chongde Education Award winner to form a development consortium, and built a platform to allow us to communicate more to old professors, The old experts study, give full play to the role of the famous teachers in the school, help and lead, and continue to create new achievements in teaching, education, scientific research and innovation.” Liu Rui said that she also adheres to “education-oriented, moral education first” in her work. , establish the soul and root, and be pragmatic”, and always use the 10 principles of professional behavior for college teachers in the new era to demand themselves.

“The construction of teachers’ morality and style is our school’s unremitting work. Good teachers are trained and grown in the practice of teaching management and education reform and development. Teachers should take the lead in practicing socialist core values ​​and consciously strengthen morality and cultivate people. , The sense of honor and responsibility for teaching and educating people, learning to be a teacher, acting as a world model, and being a mentor and guide for the healthy growth of students; firmly establish the concept of lifelong learning, strengthen learning, broaden horizons, update knowledge, and continuously improve business capabilities and education Teaching quality, strive to become a high-quality teacher who is skilled in business and loved by students; in-depth interpretation of the great anti-epidemic spirit in education and teaching, interpretation of the institutional advantages of the whole country, and the academic advantages of both China and the West, cultivating students’ ideals in a subtle way Faith, family and country feelings, social responsibility, and the style of doctors.” said Zhang Boli, winner of the national honorary title of “People’s Hero”, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and honorary president of Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.