Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform – Promoting urban water conservation and building a livable city

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Yin) This year, May 14th to 20th is the National Urban Water Conservation Publicity Week. The theme of this year’s Publicity Week is “Promoting Urban Water Conservation and Building a Liveable City”. The reporter learned from the Municipal Water Affairs Bureau that during the publicity week, the municipal water affairs department went deep into communities, campuses, and public institutions to publicize water-saving policies and regulations, popularize water-saving technical knowledge, and expand the social influence of water-saving work.

It is understood that, as a resource-based water-scarce city, Tianjin has always taken water conservation as a strategic measure. Propaganda measures are taken simultaneously to continuously promote the construction of a water-saving society. As of now, all 16 districts of the city have completed the construction of a county-level water-saving society. The city’s water consumption per 10,000 yuan of GDP has dropped to 20.57 cubic meters, water consumption per 10,000 yuan of industrial added value has dropped to 8.48 cubic meters, and the effective utilization coefficient of farmland irrigation water is 0.722. The utilization rate of recycled water has reached 45%, and the main water-saving indicators have always maintained the national advanced level.

Since the beginning of this year, the city’s water affairs department has broken down the city’s total water consumption in detail, and the city’s annual water consumption has been controlled within 3.5 billion cubic meters. At the same time, accelerate the establishment of water-saving enterprises, water-saving units, water-saving public institutions, water-saving universities, and water-saving residential quarters; actively implement the transformation of old water supply pipe networks. Incorporate reclaimed water into the overall allocation of water resources according to local conditions, promote the completion of 35 points of reclaimed water supply pipe network breakpoint connection projects, and improve the efficiency of reclaimed water pipe network use.