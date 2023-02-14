Home News Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform – “Public Servant Walks into the Live Broadcasting Room” Special Plan “See Actions to See Effects──2023 District Mayor Interview” The fifth issue will be broadcast tomorrow
News

Tianjin Daily Digital Newspaper Platform – “Public Servant Walks into the Live Broadcasting Room” Special Plan “See Actions to See Effects──2023 District Mayor Interview” The fifth issue will be broadcast tomorrow

by admin

News from our newspaper (Reporter Liao Chenxia) The construction of the core area of ​​Tiankai Higher Education Science and Technology Park is about to start. How can Nankai District seize the opportunity to realize the mutual nourishment and mutual empowerment of the development of universities and urban areas? To provide supporting facilities and services for the core area and surrounding areas of Tiankai Higher Education Science and Technology Park, how will Nankai District improve people’s well-being and quality of life?

From 8:00 am to 9:00 am on February 14th, the “Public Servant Walks into the Live Broadcasting Room” jointly launched by the Municipal Government Office, the Municipal Cyberspace Administration of China, and Haihe Media Center specially planned “Seeing the Effects in Action──2023 District Mayor Interview” , the fifth episode of the program will invite Nie Weixun, the mayor of Nankai District, to be a guest in Tianjin News Broadcasting and Jinyun Central Kitchen live broadcast room to talk about ideas, measures, and respond to the concerns of the masses.

At that time, you can listen to the audio live broadcast on Tianjin News Radio (FM97.2 AM909). People’s Daily Online, China.com, CNR, Tencent, Sina, NetEase, Sohu, Zhihu, Douyin, Kuaishou, Micro Information and other central news websites and major commercial website platforms, Jinyun Client, Douyin “Jinyun Account” “Tianjin Broadcasting Account” and “Tianjin Broadcasting” video account will simultaneously broadcast live video, and Tianjin Radio and Television Network Guide Channel and Tianjin Network Radio and Television IPTV News Zone will also broadcast program special videos.

You may also like

CCP experts say medical insurance reform is a...

Minor apprehended transporting marijuana

Government seeks that health reform be discussed in...

For guardianship over EPS Barrios Unidos ask to...

Lula wants Dilma Rousseff to head the BRICS...

Youth is more beautiful because of law-abiding——Jiaxing Four...

To eight municipalities of Cauca and to the...

Three people died and 7 were injured in...

Comprehensively promote rural revitalization and accelerate the construction...

The establishment of the Health Reform in images

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy