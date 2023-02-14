News from our newspaper (Reporter Liao Chenxia) The construction of the core area of ​​Tiankai Higher Education Science and Technology Park is about to start. How can Nankai District seize the opportunity to realize the mutual nourishment and mutual empowerment of the development of universities and urban areas? To provide supporting facilities and services for the core area and surrounding areas of Tiankai Higher Education Science and Technology Park, how will Nankai District improve people’s well-being and quality of life?

From 8:00 am to 9:00 am on February 14th, the “Public Servant Walks into the Live Broadcasting Room” jointly launched by the Municipal Government Office, the Municipal Cyberspace Administration of China, and Haihe Media Center specially planned “Seeing the Effects in Action──2023 District Mayor Interview” , the fifth episode of the program will invite Nie Weixun, the mayor of Nankai District, to be a guest in Tianjin News Broadcasting and Jinyun Central Kitchen live broadcast room to talk about ideas, measures, and respond to the concerns of the masses.

At that time, you can listen to the audio live broadcast on Tianjin News Radio (FM97.2 AM909). People’s Daily Online, China.com, CNR, Tencent, Sina, NetEase, Sohu, Zhihu, Douyin, Kuaishou, Micro Information and other central news websites and major commercial website platforms, Jinyun Client, Douyin “Jinyun Account” “Tianjin Broadcasting Account” and “Tianjin Broadcasting” video account will simultaneously broadcast live video, and Tianjin Radio and Television Network Guide Channel and Tianjin Network Radio and Television IPTV News Zone will also broadcast program special videos.