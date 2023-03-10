Haihe Industrial Fund and others should focus more closely on key industrial chains to carry out investment promotion. Angel funds of funds should pay more attention to small and early investment. Relevant performance evaluation should start from the overall efficiency and set reasonable assessment weights for fund investment.

Opinion News:On March 10, according to the website of the Tianjin Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Tianjin City recently issued “Several Measures for Promoting Investment Promotion and Expanding Social Investment in Tianjin (Provisional)”, which includes 13 measures in total, and proposes to promote investment promotion from a high level at the city level and focus on introducing investment growth. We will simultaneously promote the rapid release of existing resources, further make up for the shortcomings of social investment, and optimize the environment for attracting investment.

Opinion New Media learned that it proposed to encourage fund investment, Haihe Industrial Fund, etc. to carry out investment attraction around key industrial chains more closely, angel funds of funds should pay more attention to small investment and early investment, and relevant performance evaluation should be based on overall effectiveness, reasonable Set the assessment weight for fund investment.

Strengthen market-oriented cooperation and investment promotion. For newly introduced projects, if it is confirmed that there is a referral subject, the investment intermediary or referrer will be rewarded according to a certain percentage coefficient of the project’s fixed asset investment to further mobilize social forces.