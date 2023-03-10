Home News Tianjin: Encourage fund investment promotion to strengthen market-oriented cooperation and investment promotion- Viewpoint.com
News

Tianjin: Encourage fund investment promotion to strengthen market-oriented cooperation and investment promotion- Viewpoint.com

by admin
Tianjin: Encourage fund investment promotion to strengthen market-oriented cooperation and investment promotion- Viewpoint.com

Haihe Industrial Fund and others should focus more closely on key industrial chains to carry out investment promotion. Angel funds of funds should pay more attention to small and early investment. Relevant performance evaluation should start from the overall efficiency and set reasonable assessment weights for fund investment.

Opinion News:On March 10, according to the website of the Tianjin Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Tianjin City recently issued “Several Measures for Promoting Investment Promotion and Expanding Social Investment in Tianjin (Provisional)”, which includes 13 measures in total, and proposes to promote investment promotion from a high level at the city level and focus on introducing investment growth. We will simultaneously promote the rapid release of existing resources, further make up for the shortcomings of social investment, and optimize the environment for attracting investment.

Opinion New Media learned that it proposed to encourage fund investment, Haihe Industrial Fund, etc. to carry out investment attraction around key industrial chains more closely, angel funds of funds should pay more attention to small investment and early investment, and relevant performance evaluation should be based on overall effectiveness, reasonable Set the assessment weight for fund investment.

Strengthen market-oriented cooperation and investment promotion. For newly introduced projects, if it is confirmed that there is a referral subject, the investment intermediary or referrer will be rewarded according to a certain percentage coefficient of the project’s fixed asset investment to further mobilize social forces.

See also  Pieve di Soligo, vandals against Mom buses

You may also like

Twelve years after Fukushima, Japan’s nuclear dreams are...

A pair of golden phoenixes were flying… The...

Keityn leads the global music charts in the...

Trial in Eisenstadt – When the honey pot...

.week in the economy: Still strong labor market...

Community and Invías reviewed commitments for the paving...

2. Bundesliga: FCK loses contact to the top:...

Bacteria can produce electricity from air. Scientists want...

Neymar’s operation had no complications, according to PSG

Parts of the Greens are apparently dissatisfied with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy