Tianjin Municipal Party Committee Office (Expanded) Meeting Held

Zhang Chi, all-media reporter of the Rule of Law Daily

On May 23, Tianjin Municipal Party Committee held a meeting (expanded) of the Office of the Comprehensive Law-based Municipal Committee to study the construction of the third batch of city-wide law-based government demonstrations and the special rectification of outstanding issues in the field of road traffic safety and transportation law enforcement. “Bad case” evaluation and “demonstration excellent case” selection leading group meeting. Wang Tingkai, member of the Standing Committee of the Tianjin Municipal Party Committee and secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, presided over the meeting, and Heng Xiaofan, deputy mayor of Tianjin, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the establishment of a law-based government demonstration is a major event involving the development of Tianjin. It is necessary to work hard on the implementation of indicators, the creation of distinctive highlights, and the improvement of public satisfaction; it is necessary to tighten the responsibility chain and strengthen departmental coordination. , Supervise and guide, and promote the work to achieve actual results.

The meeting requested that we should earnestly improve our political standing, deeply understand the importance of carrying out the “special rectification of outstanding problems in the field of road traffic safety and transportation law enforcement”, start from the place where the masses are most dissatisfied, and start from the things that the masses are most looking forward to To promote law enforcement to be more strict, standardized, fair and civilized, and the law enforcement restriction and supervision system to be more rigorous and standardized, so as to comprehensively improve the quality and credibility of law enforcement.

The meeting emphasized that “typical bad cases” and “demonstrative good cases” have obvious reverse force and positive incentive effects. It is necessary to anchor the goal of strict, standardized, fair and civilized law enforcement, actively promote the work of “double evaluation of good and bad” in administrative law enforcement, and explore more Effective mechanisms, starting points, and carriers can effectively improve the quality of law enforcement; we must pay close attention to the application of results, and for “typical bad cases”, we must organize self-inspection and rectification, and carry out in-depth warning education to form a deterrent. It is necessary to persist in point-to-point, discover bright spots, pass on the positive energy of law enforcement, and enhance the credibility of law enforcement.