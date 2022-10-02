original title:

Tianjin: Nucleic acid testing will be carried out city-wide on October 3

According to “Jinyun” news, on October 2, the Tianjin Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters issued a notice that from 8:00 on October 3 (Monday), nucleic acid testing of personnel in the whole region will be carried out. The full text of the notice is as follows:

Through the joint efforts of the whole society, the local epidemic situation in Tianjin has been effectively controlled. However, the flow of people during the National Day holiday has increased, and the risk of imported epidemics from other countries still exists. In order to strengthen the investigation of the risk of epidemic transmission, achieve early detection and control, and effectively ensure the production and living order and physical health of the people during the holidays, the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters decided to carry out nucleic acid testing across the city on October 3 (Monday). . The announcement is as follows:

1. From 8:00 on October 3 (Monday), nucleic acid testing of personnel across the region will be carried out. All the people living in our city should keep still in their place of residence before sampling, and go to the designated place for nucleic acid testing in an orderly manner according to the unified deployment of the prevention and control headquarters of each district and the organization and arrangement of the streets (towns) and communities (villages). , do not fall into a household, do not miss a person. Residents in high, medium and low risk areas and static management areas must strictly obey the local street management. Among them, all personnel in the Binhai New Area must remain still until the nucleic acid test results come out; residents in other areas must hold the nucleic acid screening sampling certificate and the 72-hour nucleic acid negative certificate after sampling, and can arrange necessary travel. It is recommended to move after the nucleic acid test result is negative.

2. Government agencies at all levels, all types of enterprises and institutions, and various public places in the city must strictly implement the inspection responsibilities. Among them, Binhai New Area must strictly inspect the negative certificate, site code and health code of this nucleic acid screening; other areas must strictly inspect The nucleic acid screening sampling certificate, 72-hour nucleic acid negative certificate, site code and health code. Those who did not participate in this nucleic acid screening should be reminded in time to conduct nucleic acid testing at the nearest nucleic acid sampling point. All districts, industry departments and units should strengthen supervision, management and inspection. The epidemic prevention and control headquarters of all districts must strictly implement their responsibilities, improve safeguard measures, improve work efficiency, and ensure that “every inspection is required”.

3. For those who are vaccinated with the new coronavirus vaccine within 48 hours, they will not be arranged to participate in this nucleic acid test for the time being. All districts will make record statistics in advance and properly arrange follow-up tests. For staff related to epidemic prevention and control, nucleic acid sampling and testing, and urban operation security, each district will make overall arrangements to ensure work travel.

4. Special notice

(1) If you have a fever, do not go directly to the screening sampling point for sampling. You should actively report to the community in advance, obey the unified arrangement of the community, and go to the fever clinic in your jurisdiction to seek medical sampling. If you have symptoms such as dry throat, cough, and decreased sense of smell (taste), you should take the initiative to report to the community, take individual samples according to the unified arrangement, and accept the flow survey. You must remain still and not go out until the nucleic acid test results come out.

(2) The general public is requested to actively cooperate with the staff of each sampling point to do a good job in sample collection and street, town and community management. Do not panic, spread rumors, believe or spread rumors. Personnel who conduct nucleic acid testing, disrupt order, conceal, falsely report, impersonate, or forge information will be strictly investigated for legal responsibility in accordance with the law.

(3) Please use the “Tianjin Digital Epidemic Prevention App” or bring personal information to register valid documents such as QR codes, ID cards, and foreign identity certificates according to the organization and arrangement of the community (village), grid members, and grid team leaders. Go to the designated sampling point for sampling in an orderly manner.

(4) During the sampling period, the general public is requested to take personal protection, wear masks throughout the process, and maintain a safe distance to prevent cross-infection. Take care of special groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with disabilities.