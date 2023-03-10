Home News Tianjin promulgated the “Thirteen Measures for Investment Promotion” to further reduce the cost of land use in the early stage- Viewpoint.com
Tianjin promulgated the "Thirteen Measures for Investment Promotion" to further reduce the cost of land use in the early stage

Tianjin promulgated the "Thirteen Measures for Investment Promotion" to further reduce the cost of land use in the early stage

For land where it is proved that it is necessary to revise the regulatory detailed planning, legal procedures such as plan preparation, publicity, and opinion solicitation shall be performed in parallel to further improve the efficiency of land planning approval.

Opinion News:On March 10, according to the website of the Tianjin Municipal Development and Reform Commission, Tianjin City recently issued “Several Measures for Promoting Investment Promotion and Expanding Social Investment in Tianjin (Provisional)”, which includes 13 measures in total, and proposes to promote investment promotion from a high level at the city level and focus on introducing investment growth. We will simultaneously promote the rapid release of existing resources, further make up for the shortcomings of social investment, and optimize the environment for attracting investment.

Viewpoint New Media has learned that it proposes to strengthen the connection between investment promotion and planning work, and to implement legal procedures such as plan preparation, public announcement, and soliciting opinions in parallel for land that has been proved to be necessary to revise the regulatory detailed planning, so as to further improve the quality of the land. Planning approval efficiency.

Implement policies such as land transfer of industrial land with flexible terms throughout the city, and further reduce the cost of land use in the early stage on the basis of previous policies. Coordinate the investment promotion work of all districts, guide each district to identify 1 to 2 advantageous industries according to the industry catalogue, provide support during the policy cultivation period, encourage all districts to carry out investment promotion cooperation, reduce homogeneous competition, and align with the interim measures for benefit sharing of cross-district cooperation projects of financial departments connect.

