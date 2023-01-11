On January 10th, hosted by Tianjin Sports Bureau, CPC Hexi District Committee and Hexi District People’s Government, Tianjin Volleyball Management Center, CPC Hexi District Committee Propaganda Department, Hexi District Education Bureau, Hexi District Commerce Bureau, and Hexi District Sports Bureau The “Tiannv Triumph of the West Bank – Hexi District Celebrates the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Championship Theme Event” was held in the comprehensive gymnasium of Tianjin Affiliated Middle School of Beijing Normal University. Wang Luhua, Deputy Director of Tianjin Sports Bureau, Li Shan, Deputy Director of Tianjin Sports Bureau, Mu Shengjun, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hexi District Committee and Deputy District Mayor, Li Hongxi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hexi District Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department of the District Committee, Meng Dongmei, Deputy District Chief of Hexi District, Hexi Cao Sheng, deputy head of the district, attended the meeting.

The event invited the Tianjin women’s volleyball team head coach, team leader and all team members, aiming to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continuously promote the development of sports in Hexi District, and vigorously promote the spirit of “selfless dedication, unity and cooperation, hard work, and self-improvement”. The spirit of the women’s volleyball team inspires the love of the young people to love the party, the country and their hometown, and gathers the strength of the cadres and the masses in the region to start a business and forge ahead.

During the event, Hexi District awarded the Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team an excellent typical case certificate of “National Consumption Assistance and Rural Revitalization”, and thanked the girls of Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team for their outstanding contributions to the cooperation between the East and the West. It is understood that the Tianjin women’s volleyball team has participated in the three consecutive “Jiangcheng, Collaboration and Sweetness” East and West Women’s Volleyball Star Charity Competition and Consumer Support E-commerce Live Broadcasting Event hosted by Hexi District. The cumulative number of viewers reached 22 million, and the transaction amount exceeded 20 million yuan. The girls of the women’s volleyball team helped to upgrade the characteristic industries in counties and districts with their charitable deeds, and the cooperation between the east and the west improved the quality and efficiency.

“I didn’t expect to see the women’s volleyball sisters with my own eyes, and I was really surprised and honored to be able to speak as a student representative and interact with the women’s volleyball sisters.” Li Yuxuan, a member of the volleyball team of Peijie Middle School of Tianjin Volleyball Special School, said that the spirit of women’s volleyball is the precious spiritual wealth of the Chinese nation, and it is the motivation to motivate oneself to study hard, play volleyball well and develop in an all-round way. After listening to the three sisters Yao Di, Li Yingying and Wang Yuanyuan I was very touched by sharing their volleyball stories, and I must learn from their hard work and unbeatable tenacity. In order to actively promote the public welfare activity of volleyball in the campus, the Education Bureau of Hexi District issued a letter of appointment to the representatives of Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, and hired women’s volleyball players to be the school volleyball counselors in Hexi District schools.

This event is also the launching ceremony of the 2023 Hexi District Youth Winter Camp. Tianjin women’s volleyball team members provided technical guidance to Hexi volleyball fans and carried out two friendly matches. The intimate interaction shortened the distance between Hexi volleyball fans and Tianjin women’s volleyball fans. Tianjin women’s volleyball team played a friendly match, which was really an unforgettable experience.” The event ended successfully in a warm and cheerful atmosphere.

Tianjin women’s volleyball team is the city’s business card of Tianjin. Women’s volleyball players have the characteristics of perseverance and courage to move forward, which is worth learning from all walks of life. Hexi District will also take this event as an opportunity to create a strong atmosphere of sports power, integrate the spirit of women’s volleyball into the development of Hexi, and become the source of motivation to promote the entrepreneurship of Hexi officials. The event was attended by more than 300 people, including coaches and athletes representatives of Tianjin Women’s Volleyball Team, volleyball players of Hexi District Sports School, volleyball fans and students of primary and middle school students in Hexi District, and volleyball fans in Hexi District. The main responsible comrades of the Bureau, District Education Bureau, and District Commerce Bureau participated. (Yang Cheng, China Daily Tianjin reporter station)

[Responsible editor: Shao Bingqi]