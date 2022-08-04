Tibet: a bright future for high-quality development

[Endeavoring a new journey, a new era of meritorious deeds, an extraordinary decade]

On the roof of the world in midsummer, tourists from all over the world gather here, and Tibet, which is full of new scenes, brings many surprises to the world.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Tibet’s economic and social development has been faster and of higher quality. In today’s Tibet, the Line of Unity and the Road of Happiness lead to all directions, the economic structure has been transformed and upgraded at a faster pace, and the border guards have grown vigorously. The people’s life and travel, water and electricity use are no longer a problem, and the people on the frontier are full of a sense of gain and happiness. smiley face.

Qionglin, a model village of Tibet’s “Five Communists and Five Solids” and a well-off village in the border area, has developed a new look in recent years.Photo courtesy of Linzhi Organization Department

1. Three-dimensional transportation network benefits people’s production and life

The ten years since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have been the fastest and best ten years for the development of transportation in Tibet. It is also the most effective way for transportation to boost the high-quality economic and social development of Tibet and benefit the people of all ethnic groups in the snow-covered plateau. ten years.

In the past ten years, Medog County, the last county without highways in the country, and Ganden Township, the last township without highways in Tibet, have opened highways. In 2012, the total mileage of highways in Tibet was only 65,200 kilometers. Today, the total mileage of highways in the region has reached 120,700 kilometers, creating a new situation of leap-forward development of highway construction. Especially since the 13th Five-Year Plan, Tibet has created a plateau miracle with an average annual increase of more than 8,000 kilometers in highway mileage.

Pemba, who is doing business in Lhasa, bought an off-road vehicle the year before. He said happily, “In the past few years, the highway traffic rate in Tibet has been getting higher and higher, and I have also started car transportation and made a lot of money.”

Although the “Boundary City on Clouds” Medog has magnificent scenery, traffic has been blocked since ancient times. Before the road was opened, if the people in Medog suffered a serious illness or accidental injury, they could only be carried by porters or carried on stretchers after simple treatment, and then transferred to the large hospital in Linzhi for treatment. Due to the inconvenience of transportation and the long transit time, the seriously injured often died on the way.

On October 31, 2013, the Medog Highway with a total length of 117 kilometers was put into operation, which greatly facilitated the travel of the people of Medog and ensured the local people’s livelihood and the materials needed for construction. Adequate material supply has also stabilized prices and improved the living standards of the common people. With the smooth flow of the road, the medical and educational level of Medog has also been greatly improved. The per capita disposable income of farmers and herdsmen in Medog has increased from 4,875 yuan in 2012 to 15,278 yuan in 2021.

The mileage of highways has increased rapidly, the construction of railways has changed with each passing day, and the “Sky Road” has been extended. In June last year, the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway was completed and opened to traffic. So far, the railway has reached 5 cities including Lhasa, Nagqu, Shigatse, Nyingchi and Shannan. On August 7 of the same year, the T3 terminal building of Lhasa Gonggar International Airport was completed and put into operation, becoming the largest terminal building in Tibet. Regional airports such as Changdu Bangda, Nyingchi Milin, Shigatse Heping, and Ali Kunsha have been built one after another, with 140 international and domestic routes and 66 navigable cities.

In July 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping said when he went to Tibet for investigation and research: “The traffic map of the whole country is like a painting. The central, eastern, and northeastern regions of China are all meticulous paintings. Make up a few strokes to make the transportation of beautiful China more beautiful.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s cordial care and important instructions have pointed out the way forward and provided fundamental guidelines for the development of transportation in Tibet. 2022 is the year when the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will be held. Tibet will continue to push the “lines of unity” and “roads of happiness” to reach thousands of households.

Tibetan immigration police help people at the border collect highland barley.Photo by Wu Juncheng / Bright Pictures

2. Defend the soil and secure the border and let the party flag fly along the border

The brilliance of the party shines on the frontier, and the people of the frontier defend their land and consolidate their borders.

In March 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the important strategic thought of “governing the country must govern the borders, and stabilize Tibet first” when he participated in the deliberation of the Tibetan delegation at the first session of the 12th National People’s Congress.

The border line of Tibet is more than 4,000 kilometers long, and most places used to have poor production and living conditions. Over the past 70 years since the peaceful liberation of Tibet, efforts have been made to create a demonstration area for the action of strengthening the border, rejuvenating the border and enriching the people, actively promoting the construction of border infrastructure, and the investment in border areas has increased year by year. Since 2012, the construction of border water, electricity, roads and other infrastructure has been intensified. Over the past ten years, Tibet has built 624 well-off border villages to a high standard. The main power grid has been extended to all border townships (towns), providing postal services to every village and full coverage of mobile communication networks. The safety of drinking water for the rural population has been guaranteed, and public services such as schooling and medical treatment are available nearby. It’s also getting more convenient.

The production and life of the masses have improved, and they have never dared to relax for a moment. In today’s Tibet border, everyone is a sentinel, every family is an outpost, every village is a fortress, production is on duty, and grazing is a patrol.

In Doma Township, Ritu County, Ali Prefecture, Tibet, scenes of “I herd, you patrol, I produce, and you are on duty” can be seen everywhere.

In recent years, Doma Township Party members and the masses have gone to the front line to patrol the border to maintain social stability and guard the frontier territory. Every time the “Support the Army and Love the People Day”, “Barracks Open Day”, and “Military and Local Co-construction Day”, the people of Doma Township will sing red songs, tell red stories, and learn languages ​​from each other with the officers and soldiers stationed there.

The red cottage is located in the core hinterland of Nanyigou Scenic Area, 200 meters south of Qionglin Dabian Relocation Village. It consists of three parts: the flag platform, the red cottage and the patrolling experience road. heroic epic. The small pasture house was once the residence of the Lhoba people for recuperation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Lhoba people’s residence has been moved from the small pasture house to a small courtyard. Today, the small pasture house has been built by the Lhoba people and the resident People’s Liberation Army in pairs to ensure the stability of border defense and border security. “Station”.

When the well-off village on the Qionglin border is fully completed, the whole village of Lhoba people is close to the front line, and the military and civilian grass-roots organizations “five totals and five solids” pairing and co-construction are in-depth development, the local area focuses on the change and inheritance of the small shepherd’s house. The historical inheritance of national unity, joint construction between the military and the land, and defending the soil and securing the border has won more than 2 million yuan in funds to create a patriotic education base, fully excavating the red story of the border army, police and civilians defending the soil and securing the border, showing the new era. Immigration management police, People’s Liberation Army defending the country’s style.

3. Characteristic industries read out the rural “getting rich”

Every spring day, when you walk into Gala Village, Nyingchi, known as the “Peach Blossom Village”, about 270 acres of peach forests complement each other with blue sky and white clouds, snow-capped mountains and glaciers. Villagers work in the fields, and cattle and sheep graze on the mountains. Picture scroll-like peace and happiness.

In July 2021, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited here, and went to the villager Dawa Gianson’s house to talk about family affairs and development, and pointed out that the good life of Gala Village is a microcosm of the economic and social development achievements of Tibet since the peaceful liberation of Tibet 70 years ago. The central government supports the development policy of Tibet and comprehensively promotes rural revitalization.

In the past, the villagers of Gala Village have continued the traditional production methods, relying on planting and breeding, under-forest resource collection and government subsidies to live. There is no other source of income, and the operating income is relatively low.

Today’s Gala Village relies on the party’s policy of benefiting the people and benefiting the people, giving full play to its own advantages, ecological advantages, and advantages of assisting Tibet, and vigorously developing the rural tourism collective economy. The village collective selects villagers to set up tourism experience projects, and promotes tourism through night school training and other methods. The service quality has been improved. During the Nyingchi City Peach Blossom Cultural Tourism Festival in 2021, a total of 140,000 tourists have been received, and tourism income has reached more than 4.6 million yuan, with an average dividend of nearly 100,000 yuan per household.

At the same time, Gala Village has also built three major industries, mainly the Taohuayuan Scenic Area, and the farmers and herdsmen’s transportation team and the sightseeing and picking gardens. In 2021, the collective income of Gala Village will be 12.623 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 13.2%, and the per capita disposable income of 152 villagers in 33 households will reach 35,000 yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.9%. Pieces of blooming peach blossoms cover the “road to wealth” of Gala Village.

In Tibet, there are not a few places like Gala Village seeking a unique way to get rich. Longba Village, Jiacha County, Shannan City, which has the “Millennium Walnut Hometown”, implements walnut industry R&D and cultivation projects to manufacture walnut peptides, walnut protein, etc. to extend the industrial chain; Shama, Dabian Village, Chayu County, Nyingchi City, develops high-end In the tea industry, tea has become a “golden leaf” that drives people to increase their incomes and become rich; Mende Village, Gangba County, Shigatse City, which has raised “rich sheep”, has initially formed a characteristic agricultural and animal husbandry industry layout focusing on Gangba sheep… In the past ten years , Tibet, with characteristics as the engine, continuously enhances the core competitiveness of rural industries, comprehensively promotes rural revitalization, and enables farmers and herdsmen to get rich and live a good life.

【2012】

The GDP of the whole region is 71.016 billion yuan;

The annual per capita disposable income of urban residents was 18,362 yuan, and the annual per capita disposable income of rural residents was 5,698 yuan;

The total mileage of highways in the region is 65,198 kilometers;

The total retail sales of social consumer goods for the year was 31.839 billion yuan.

【2021】

The GDP of the whole region is 208.017 billion yuan;

The annual per capita disposable income of urban residents was 46,503 yuan, and the annual per capita disposable income of rural residents was 16,935 yuan;

The total mileage of highways in the region is 120,726 kilometers;

The total retail sales of social consumer goods for the year was 81.034 billion yuan.

