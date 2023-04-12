This Wednesday morning the death of the Minister of University Education of Venezuela and former president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Tibisay Lucena, was announced.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez released the information through her Twitter account.

«Tibisay Lucena has changed its landscape. Distinguished daughter of Venezuela, former President of the Electoral Power and Minister of University Education. She was a true militant for life, and she fought her last battle without truce. Our condolences to her family and friends. She flies high, sister, “Rodríguez wrote on the social network.

The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, also expressed his regret on his Twitter account: “With great sadness we have to say our last goodbye to a woman of great battles, Tibisay Lucena.”

In another interaction, the president said that Lucena “was a woman of great temper who remained loyal to her principles and ideals, always defending the just causes of the people.”

Similarly, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, shared a trill to remember Lucena. «Irreducible and full of love. Ever onward to victory!”.

Trajectory

Lucena, born in Barquisimeto (Lara state), on April 26, 1959, had been appointed by President Nicolás Maduro as Minister of University Education, in October 2021.

In September 2020, she was appointed rector of the Experimental University of the Arts (Unearte).

He graduated in Sociology from the Central University of Venezuela (UCV) and was a cello performer. Since 1999, she was appointed as substitute rector of the CNE by the then National Constituent Assembly, during the government of Hugo Chávez.

She was president of the CNE from 2006 to 2020. With RT

