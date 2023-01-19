After Latam suspended its Bogotá-Valledupar-Bogotá route, on January 16, Avianca remained the only airline that has this direct flight to the country’s capital.

This has generated disagreement and users affirm that this situation affects the economy of the capital of Cesar. In social networks there are many Internet users who have denounced the “Avianca’s excessive costs for a ticket to Bogotá”.

How outrageous the prices of Bogota tickets to #valledupar round trip 2023. – 5 daily flights from @Avianca at any time in 2023 for a minimum of 581,000 pesos (XS rate) – 852,000 (M rate).

– Tickets at 2,100,000 (XS rate) at Festival Vallenato. We are another country. pic.twitter.com/eeRD4kIO38 — Ale Aponte Sagbini (@alexandra_aps) January 18, 2023

“I was looking at tickets to Valledupar for the Vallenato Festival and they cost 2 million pesos. Since there is no other airline that does this route, they manage the price at will”, pointed out a user. “Kidnapped by Avianca and their abuses in Valledupar”wrote another netizen.

When reviewing the Avianca page and doing the procedure to buy tickets, it is evident that a single section (Bogotá – Valledupar) costs $1,080,490, and, in the case of round-trip tickets, the value doubles.

Although it is true, the Vallenato Festival, which takes place at the end of April, is a high season and everything goes up in price, people have described it as an abuse that a single flight for that month costs a minimum wage.

“Now it has become a luxury to travel to Valledupar”, “Avianca will force us to travel by bus”, “I don’t think I’ll ever go back to Valledupar, those tickets are impossible to buy. Very expensive”, are some of the allegations that are seen on Twitter.

Given this, people ask that the competent authorities regulate the prices of the tickets, in order to avoid the formation of a “monopoly”.