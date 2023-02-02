Home News Ticket prices with fans in mind!
After the second day of connection with the new management committees of Deportivo Pereira, extreme changes are already beginning to be seen, such as the price of the ticket office for tomorrow’s match against Atlético Huila, to be played at 6 in the afternoon at the stadium. Hernán Ramírez Villegas for the third date of the league. The costs dropped significantly, so fans immediately commented on social networks that “they were finally starting to really think about the fan”, who always accompanies the team unconditionally.

From a thousand to 60 thousand

Through the official social networks of Deportivo Pereira, they wrote: “Champions, here is everything you need to know to join us in our next League match against Huila. Everyone, absolutely everyone to Hernán”. The prices for this duel against opitas dropped by half so that more fans can attend Hernán en masse. In addition, the main novelty has to do with the entry of children up to 12 years of age, who will only pay a thousand pesos and must be accompanied by an adult.

prices for tomorrow

Eastern and Western children: $1,000 pesos

South: $15,000 pesos

Oriental: $24,000 pesos

Eastern Stage: $47,500

Low Western: $32,500

High Western: $37,500

VIP: $60,000 pesos

Prices of the last match vs Millionaires

Oriental: $48.000

Eastern Stage: $95,000

Low Western: $65,000

High Western: $75,000

VIP: $120.000

Preparing for the final against Nacional

Let’s remember that next Wednesday, February 8, Deportivo Pereira will play the first leg of the Super League final against Atlético Nacional at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium. This is how, already thinking about this commitment, the club informed that those who purchase their ticket for the duel against Atlético Huila, will have preference to purchase their ticket to the aforementioned final.

Given:

Tickets can be purchased through the website www.mundoboletos.com and at all Apostar points.

