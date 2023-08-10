Tickets and parking at the Festival of Lights in Offenbach 2023

HomeOffenbach

By: Anna Kirschner

The Festival of Lights in Offenbach’s Büsingpalais takes place on August 12th. What’s on the program and where tickets are still available.

Offenbach – “Come out to sea!” is the motto of the 2023 Offenbach Festival of Lights. On Saturday (12 August) the Capitol Symphony Orchestra will play for up to 8,000 guests in the park of the Büsingpalais Offenbach. What is special about the backdrop is not only the neo-baroque palace, but also the approximately 40,000 lights that illuminate the park are a feast for the eyes.

The sea motto will perhaps find its way back into the numerous candlelight motifs that 35 Offenbach clubs will be laying out in the park this year. But the program also shows that there should be a mixture of classic, pop, rock and film music between “Titanic” and “Pirates of the Caribbean”. The “set list” also includes Mozart, Wagner, Enya, OneRepublic and film music from “Das Boot”. In addition, Antonio Salieri’s “La Tempesta die Mare”, a symphony in B minor, but also “Lighthouse” by Nena and “Proud Mary” by John Fogerty. Visitors can enjoy the music and lights in a picnic atmosphere.

35 clubs lay candle patterns at the festival of lights in Offenbach’s Büsingpark

The park will be closed to the public from Saturday morning, around 4 p.m. the many volunteers from the clubs will be given access to set up the 40,000 lights. Admission for visitors is from 5 p.m. The picnic and strolling festival officially begins at 7 p.m., the concert starts at 8 p.m. Admission to the seats in front of the stage is also at 7 p.m. After the end of the concert at around 11:15 p.m., the clubs are asked to put out the candles.

There are still tickets available for the Festival of Lights in Offenbach in Büsingpark this year (archive photo). © Kirstein

What to bring: Picnic blankets and baskets of drinks and food, picnic chairs and camping tables. There is a gastronomic offer on site. Visitors are not allowed to take bicycles, dogs (except assistance dogs), closed bags and suitcases, party tents and beer tent sets with them onto the site. It is also forbidden to take objects that fall under the Weapons Act and objects with dangerous contents (spray cans, pyrotechnics). There are bag checks at the entrance.

Tickets for the Festival of Lights in Offenbach 2023 are still available

Tickets or wristbands for the picnic and strolling festival as well as seat tickets for the concert are available in the OF InfoCenter at Salzgässchen 1 and on the Internet at www.frankfurtticket.de. The OF InfoCenter is open on Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are only a limited number of tickets left for seats. They cost about 25 euros online.

The boulevards for access to the park cost 4 euros online, they could be a little more expensive at the box office. There are two cash registers; one on the corner of Kaiserstraße/Berliner Straße and one on Berliner Straße next to the Sheraton Hotel.

Arrival and parking at the Festival of Lights in Offenbach 2023

Arrival by public transport is possible with the S-Bahn lines S1, S2, S8 and S9. It is best for visitors to get off at the Offenbach Marktplatz stop. From there, walk from the western exit directly along Berliner Straße to Büsingpark in a few minutes. However, some buses do not go to the Rathaus stop, which is also right next to the park (see info box).

Detours and relocation of stops at the Festival of Lights 2023

Kaiserstrasse, which borders the park, will not be open to traffic from 5 p.m. from Berliner Strasse to Speyerstrasse in the direction of Carl-Ulrich-Bridge until 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 13. Bus services are also affected by the closure. From Saturday, August 12, 5 p.m. to Sunday, August 13, around 10 a.m., the 102 and 104 buses in the direction of Kaiserlei do not stop at the “Rathaus” bus stop. The “Theater/Messehallen” stop will be relocated to Mainstrasse.

The 102 buses are diverted in the direction of Kaiserlei from the “Marktplatz/Berliner Straße” stop via Schlossstraße, Mainstraße and Bettinastraße. From the “Taunusstraße” stop, follow the regular route. The “Schlossstraße” stop is served.

The 104 buses are diverted in the direction of Kaiserlei from the “Marktplatz” stop and travel via Schlossstraße, Mainstraße, Kaiserstraße and Nordring to the “Carl-Ulrich-Brücke” stop and from there continue on the well-known route. The “Schlossstraße” stop is served. The mobility companies NiO and OVB of Stadtwerke Offenbach ask the passengers for their understanding. (pm)

You can park in the large Mainufer car park. The first three hours of parking are free there, but a ticket must also be drawn for this. Attention: On August 12th there is also a flea market in this parking lot; the parking spaces are therefore limited, the dismantling of the flea market stalls does not end until around 3 p.m. You can also walk through Speyerstraße to Büsingpark in a few minutes. (Anna Kirschner)

