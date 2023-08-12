Tickets for e-sports events of Hangzhou Asian Games go on sale on August 14

Tickets for e-sports events of Hangzhou Asian Games to start selling on 14th – Xinhua English.news.cn

Tickets for the highly anticipated e-sports events at the Hangzhou Asian Games will begin selling on August 14. Excitement is building among gaming enthusiasts and fans as they can now secure their seats to watch their favorite e-sports competitions live.

The ticketing process will be conducted through a lottery registration system, ensuring fairness and giving every fan an equal chance to attend the events. The available e-sports events included in the lottery are Dream Three Kingdoms 2, DOTA2, King of Glory Asian Games version, FIFAOnline4, Peace Elite Asian Games version, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends.

To ensure a smooth process, the registration, lottery, and payment will be divided into four different batches. Each batch will have its own specific schedule for registration and payment. This arrangement aims to streamline the ticketing process and prevent any potential issues.

It is important to note that tickets for the e-sports events, whether in paper or electronic form, cannot be resold. This measure is in place to combat scalping and ensure that genuine fans have the opportunity to attend. Additionally, attendees must provide their real names when purchasing tickets, and they will be required to present a valid ID card along with their ticket for admission. Verification of ID information will be conducted to ensure that the person attending matches the information provided during registration.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, set to take place in September 2022, is expected to be a groundbreaking event for e-sports. As e-sports continue to gain popularity worldwide, inclusion in such major sporting events further validates the significance and recognition that the gaming industry has achieved.

Whether it be the intense battles of DOTA2 or the fast-paced action of League of Legends, fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to witness their favorite e-sports stars compete on the biggest stage.

Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of e-sports history. Mark your calendars for August 14 and secure your e-sports event tickets for the Hangzhou Asian Games. Get ready to witness the passion, skill, and excitement of e-sports firsthand in Hangzhou, China.

