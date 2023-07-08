Tidal goes HiRes FLAC – Is the end sealed for MQA? | News

The rumors quickly took off. Shortly before Easter it became known that MQA Ltd, the company behind the MQA transmission format for audio files and its licensing, had filed for bankruptcy.

In short, the MQA format, developed in the 2010s by former Meridian founder Robert (Bob) Stuart, aims to bring Studio Master quality to the consumer without restriction, across all distribution channels. So via online streaming as well as download or even on CD. The abbreviation MQA therefore also stands for “Master Quality Authenticated”. Without going into too much technical detail, for this to work, the hardware on both the recording and playback side must support the different “folding” levels of MQA. For example, if you want to hear an MQA file in maximum quality, you need a DAC that fully supports MQA, otherwise the file will be played back with a slightly reduced quality. – Really just touched on very briefly.

Bob Stuart developed the MQA format and founded MQA Ltd.

The idea behind it is certainly commendable, as MQA is supposed to always enable maximum quality with lower bandwidth requirements compared to other lossless compressed file formats such as FLAC. But as much as I was initially impressed by it, the principle quickly turned out to be superfluous and only generated unnecessary license costs and technical restrictions for developers of DACs who wanted to support MQA. (Which quite a lot are.)

MQA also fell into disrepute because the alleged advantage of absolutely lossless transmission at lower bandwidths did not stand up to closer scrutiny. – Even if this discussion was ultimately quite a bean counting.

MQA has never caught on across the board. Only Tidal has announced itself as the only major streaming service to MQA and has been offering the format as the best possible playback option for years. MQA plays practically no role on regular data carriers such as CDs or SACDs. Another reason why MQA was basically superfluous almost from the start is that today’s bandwidths for Internet connections can even cope with “pure” HiRes streaming up to 24bit/192kHz without any problems. Even mobile phone connections (LTE) can do this, although the limiting factor here is the available contractual data volume, which can be used up quite quickly even with MQA. Video streaming in 4K requires much higher bandwidths and that is not a problem either. So what’s the point of MQA and the limitations and costs that come with it?

This question probably only slowly caught on with many MQA advocates, but at some point you have to face the realities. And the reality is: no one needs MQA.

Tidal makes a U-turn

After the MQA Ltd. has now filed for bankruptcy, the only major MQA partner Tidal announced that they would soon be offering HiRes audio in FLAC. Like it for example Qobuz has been doing for years and has never bothered with MQA. In fact, Tidal now announced (translation from original wording):

“TIDAL has always invested in and prioritized superior audio quality. Our commitment to open platforms for both artists and fans is why we use FLAC, and especially HiRes FLAC, as the preferred option for the best sound quality we offer .

In addition to MQA, we use various high-quality and immersive audio formats such as Dolby Atmos to provide our subscribers with a premium listening experience and to give more artists the opportunity to present their music exactly how it was intended to sound.

HiRes FLAC is currently available to HiFi Plus subscribers who participate in our Early Access program. We look forward to rolling out this audio format to all HiFi Plus subscribers over the summer. Stay tuned for updates!”

Tidal boss Jesse Dorogusker wrote in one Reddit-Post: “Starting today, there are over 6 million tracks available to stream in HiRes FLAC. We’re actively working with distributors, labels, and artists to add more content in this format every day.”



The first beta testers can already take advantage of the offer, and the rest of the subscribers are expected to enjoy it in August. As things currently stand, MQA will continue to be offered at Tidal. Sure, why should you throw away the many elaborately coded files. But it is also certain that HiRes FLAC will be more in the foreground in the future and that MQA will disappear over time from the awareness of users, hardware developers and probably also at Tidal.

Conclusion – The music world continues to turn unmoved

The end of a rather short era of a strange digital format should therefore not be too far away. Anyone who has invested in certain hardware specifically because of MQA will probably be annoyed by this. But ultimately the loss will hardly be noticeable, because practically all DACs that offer MQA can also play normal HiRes via FLAC or other formats. In the same or even better quality. It will hardly fail because of the bandwidth.

Developers of DAC chips and DAC components will probably no longer have to worry about MQA in the future. One less company to which license payments have to be made. And at least as important: When developing innovative DAC circuits, the technical conditions of MQA no longer have to be taken into account just because a few customers absolutely want MQA.

Whether and how it is with MQA Ltd. goes on (if at all), the future will show. In any case, Tidal will not buy MQA. That would probably be wasted money.

