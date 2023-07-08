Tidy up the house

This week the Dane presented several figures showing a deterioration in the country’s economy and very worrying rates of poverty, food insecurity and unemployment. In medical terms, the country entered the emergency room.

I bring this subject to reflection, because I have seen in several union congresses, an atmosphere of great concern for the slowdown of the economy, the deterioration of public order and government reforms. Businessmen observe a lot of improvisation in the government’s agenda and a management problem from Palacio de Nariño. In opinion polls, respondents perceive a distant president, distracted by Twitter and international agendas, while the country falls apart.

The delay in the execution of the investment programs that are required to reactivate the growth of the economy and the drop in sales of housing, vehicles, commerce, industry, construction and exports, have the business sector in total uncertainty.

When the concerns of businessmen come together with citizen perception surveys and Dane statistics, you have to stop balls on the matter. In politics, the important thing is not to be right, but to be right, said Konrad Adenauer. President Petro lost the first year of his government, in two ministerial crises and in tremendous political attrition in the Congress of the Republic, for not agreeing on his reforms with unions, businessmen, citizens and political parties.

The political outlook for the rest of the year is not in its favor either, since the regional elections next October will keep congressmen and political parties working hard on the election of their candidates for governorships, mayoralty, assemblies, and municipal councils. The postponements of the debates due to lack of quorum in the committees and plenary sessions of the Chamber and Senate, will be the order of each day in the next legislature.

The other worrisome issue, which is approaching the government, is the El Niño phenomenon, which will affect the global and local productive sector. The drop in rainfall and the rise in temperatures will affect crop yields, will reduce the income of farmers in the fields and the prices of energy, fuel and food will be at their highest levels. The foregoing, logically, triggers interest rates, the costs of public services, transportation, and the basic food basket, resulting in a drop in consumption, greater poverty, and unemployment. If the government does not come up with concrete solutions to these events, starting next December, we will face the perfect storm: inflation, stagflation, recession and a possible debt crisis. The forecasts are not very encouraging, the time has come for the government to order the house.

In the pipeline: Given the El Niño phenomenon, the most efficient solution alternatives are: (i) temporary subsidies for energy rates and interest rates for loans to productive sectors. (ii) incentives for solar panels, equipment, and construction of deep wells, reservoirs, irrigation canals, and storage infrastructure. (*Consultant in agricultural development credit).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

